Miami Dolphins NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Eric Edholm has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC East:
Catch up on the Miami Dolphins' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 18 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
- Location: Baptist Health Training Complex | Miami Gardens, Florida (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|CB Cam Smith
|Round 2 (No. 51 overall)
|RB De'Von Achane
|Round 3 (No. 84)
|TE Elijah Higgins
|Round 6 (No. 197)
|OT Ryan Hayes
|Round 7 (No. 238)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons | 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 11
- Week 2: at Houston Texans | 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 19
- Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars | 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26
2023 Schedule Notes
- Second toughest strength of schedule based on opponents' 2022 win percentage (.554).
- One of four teams to open with back-to-back road games (Chargers, Patriots).
- Only team to play four of their final five games at home.
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) Is Tua Tagovailoa entering a make-or-break season? He clearly made improvements last year, but injury concerns remain, most notably his concussions from last season.
Tagovailoa started the 2022 campaign hot, completing 71 percent of his passes and throwing eight TDs in the first three games. He had another torrid stretch Weeks 8-10, completing nearly 77 percent of his passes and throwing for nine TDs. But in between those and down the stretch, Tua's accuracy waned. His health is the biggest concern, but the Dolphins also must see more consistency from Tagovailoa to cast their future with him at QB. This season should go a long way toward that decision.
2) Can the offensive line finally jell? The Dolphins once again committed notable resources to the O-line in the offseason, signing three free agents and using one of their four draft picks on OL help. But that's nothing new. They've taken a similar approach in recent years, and the results have been decidedly mixed.
In order for Mike McDaniel's offense to flow more consistently -- and to protect their quarterback -- the Dolphins have to make strides in this department. Perhaps new OL coach Butch Berry is the man for the job. They have strong individual blockers in Terron Armstead, Connor Williams and Robert Hunt, but until this unit comes together with more synergy, there could be some rough patches offensively. The key figure might be former first-rounder Austin Jackson. If he can bounce back from a lost season (missed all but two games due to injury), it could make a big difference.
3) Is the defense ready to take another step? The Dolphins brought back most of their defensive contributors from 2022, but two newcomers could raise the unit's performance.
The first big addition was the hiring of new coordinator Vic Fangio. In his mostly brilliant career, Fangio has earned a reputation for turning defenses around. He's done it in Year 1 of just about every coordinator job he's had. Fangio's hallmark has been his aggressive but disciplined zone-heavy system, which often limits big offensive bursts but can generate big situational plays defensively.
The other big piece added this offseason was Jalen Ramsey. The eighth-year pro remains in his prime, not turning 29 until October, and he's coming off a good year in L.A. despite the Rams' struggles. Ramsey will give up some plays, but he'll also make a lot. He's versatile enough to play Fangio's zone-heavy scheme and could thrive.