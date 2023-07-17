Miami Dolphins NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) Can the offensive line finally jell? The Dolphins once again committed notable resources to the O-line in the offseason, signing three free agents and using one of their four draft picks on OL help. But that's nothing new. They've taken a similar approach in recent years, and the results have been decidedly mixed.

In order for Mike McDaniel's offense to flow more consistently -- and to protect their quarterback -- the Dolphins have to make strides in this department. Perhaps new OL coach Butch Berry is the man for the job. They have strong individual blockers in Terron Armstead, Connor Williams and Robert Hunt, but until this unit comes together with more synergy, there could be some rough patches offensively. The key figure might be former first-rounder Austin Jackson. If he can bounce back from a lost season (missed all but two games due to injury), it could make a big difference.

3) Is the defense ready to take another step? The Dolphins brought back most of their defensive contributors from 2022, but two newcomers could raise the unit's performance.

The first big addition was the hiring of new coordinator Vic Fangio. In his mostly brilliant career, Fangio has earned a reputation for turning defenses around. He's done it in Year 1 of just about every coordinator job he's had. Fangio's hallmark has been his aggressive but disciplined zone-heavy system, which often limits big offensive bursts but can generate big situational plays defensively.