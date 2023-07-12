Camp Countdown

San Francisco 49ers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Published: Jul 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Christian Gonzales has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC West:

Catch up on the San Francisco 49ers' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 record: 13-4

Training Camp Dates/Information

  • Players report: July 18 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
  • Location: SAP Performance Facility | Santa Clara, California (fan information)

Notable Roster Changes

Table inside Article
2023 Draft classSelection
S Ji’Ayir BrownRound 3 (No. 87 overall)
K Jake MoodyRound 3 (No. 99)
TE Cameron LatuRound 3 (No. 101)
CB Darrell Luter Jr.Round 5 (No. 155)
DL Robert Beal Jr.Round 5 (No. 173)
LB Dee WintersRound 6 (No. 216)
TE Brayden WillisRound 7 (No. 247)
WR Ronnie BellRound 7 (No. 253)
LB Jalen GrahamRound 7 (No. 255)
Table inside Article
AdditionsDepartures
QB Brandon AllenQB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Sam DarnoldQB Josh Johnson
WR Chris ConleyTE Tyler Kroft
C Jon FelicianoOT Mike McGlinchey
DE Clelin FerrellOG Daniel Brunskill
DT Javon HargraveDE Samson Ebukam
CB Isaiah OliverDE Charles Omenihu
K Zane GonzalezDT Hassan Ridgeway
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
CB Emmanuel Moseley
S Jimmie Ward
K Robbie Gould

Preseason Schedule

2023 Schedule Notes

  • Have the 15th-toughest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.514).
  • Of the 49ers' 17 games, 11 will be against teams that finished .500 or better in 2022.

-- NFL Research

Back to top

Subplots To Track

1) Who will be the 49ers' starting quarterback in Week 1? Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 draft, went 7-1 as the starter last year, guiding San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game. But a torn UCL in the team's playoff loss has clouded his place atop the 49ers' depth chart. As he continues his elbow rehab, former No. 3 pick Trey Lance has been putting in work (including with Patrick Mahomes) to reclaim his starting spot. The team added another former third overall pick to its QB room this offseason in Sam Darnold, who said earlier this month that learning the 49ers' dynamic offense has been "a work in progress." Although Purdy is expected to be the starter when healthy, any setbacks in his recovery could open up opportunities for Lance, or even Darnold, to take on QB1 duties to start the season.

2) Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel are a headache for defensive coordinators around the league. The trio ranked top four in scrimmage yards per game at their positions the last two seasons. Brandon Aiyuk enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, earning career-highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,015) and touchdowns (eight). In fact, Aiyuk was the only 49ers player to have more 70 receptions or 800 receiving yards. As much uncertainty hangs over the team's QB situation, there's no questioning the talent of the squad's supporting cast.

3) The No. 1 ranked total defense in 2022 will have new leadership this year. With former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans taking the head coaching job in Houston, Steve Wilks has been given the keys to the unit. Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead will be joined by newcomer Javon Hargrave, who had a career-high 11 sacks with the Eagles. Those three will team with Fred Warner, still a top linebacker in the league, and first-team All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, to give the Niners studs at every level. Despite losing veteran pieces like Jimmie Ward and Azeez Al-Shaair, expect San Francisco's explosive pass rush to key the defense in 2023.

4) Although the 49ers' defensive core remains mainly intact, the franchise said goodbye to a longtime member of its kicking game this offseason. With Robbie Gould out, the 49ers drafted Jake Moody in the third round and traded for Zane Gonzalez. San Francisco selected Moody at No. 99 overall, making him the highest-picked kicker since the Bucs took Roberto Aguayo at No. 59 in 2016. During his time at Michigan, Moody won the Lou Groza Award as the nation's best kicker in 2021 and led the FBS with 29 field goals made in 2022.

5) The 49ers have been a juggernaut over the past four seasons, with Kyle Shanahan leading the franchise to three conference title appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl. But after several near-misses, how might another Lombardi-less campaign sit with 49ers faithful? GM John Lynch and Shanahan have assembled arguably the league's most talented roster from top to bottom. And with unevenness throughout the conference, expectations are sky high for this club. Will the Shanahan-Lynch combo finally get over the hump in 2023?

Back to top

Related Content

news

Seattle Seahawks NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Seahawks set to open training camp later this month, Christian Gonzales breaks down the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

Los Angeles Rams NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Rams set to open training camp later this month, Christian Gonzales breaks down the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

Arizona Cardinals NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Cardinals set to open training camp later this month, Christian Gonzales breaks down the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Buccaneers set to open training camp later this month, Bobby Kownack provides a deep dive into the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

New Orleans Saints NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Saints set to open training camp later this month, Bobby Kownack provides a deep dive into the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

Carolina Panthers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the start of Panthers training camp just around the corner, Bobby Kownack provides a deep dive into the team's roster changes, position battles and notable storylines.

news

Atlanta Falcons NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Falcons set to open training camp later this month, Bobby Kownack provides a deep dive into the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

Green Bay Packers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Is Jordan Love ready to take over as QB1? Will his young pass-catching corps grow up in a hurry? Kevin Patra examines subplots to track for the Green Bay Packers as training camp approaches ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

news

Minnesota Vikings NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Can Kirk Cousins carry the Minnesota offense in a pivotal year for the QB? Will the defense improve on Brian Flores' watch? Kevin Patra takes a look at those questions and other storylines as the Vikings prepare for training camp.

news

Detroit Lions NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Will Jared Goff build on his strong performance from last season? How will Detroit's new pieces fit on defense? Kevin Patra takes a look at those questions and other storylines as the Lions prepare for training camp.

news

Chicago Bears NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Will Justin Fields show improvement through the air? Can Chicago muster a pass rush? Kevin Patra has his eye on those and other storylines as Bears get ready to prepare for the 2023 NFL season in training camp.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More