San Francisco 49ers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel are a headache for defensive coordinators around the league. The trio ranked top four in scrimmage yards per game at their positions the last two seasons. Brandon Aiyuk enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, earning career-highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,015) and touchdowns (eight). In fact, Aiyuk was the only 49ers player to have more 70 receptions or 800 receiving yards. As much uncertainty hangs over the team's QB situation, there's no questioning the talent of the squad's supporting cast.

3) The No. 1 ranked total defense in 2022 will have new leadership this year. With former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans taking the head coaching job in Houston, Steve Wilks has been given the keys to the unit. Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead will be joined by newcomer Javon Hargrave, who had a career-high 11 sacks with the Eagles. Those three will team with Fred Warner, still a top linebacker in the league, and first-team All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, to give the Niners studs at every level. Despite losing veteran pieces like Jimmie Ward and Azeez Al-Shaair, expect San Francisco's explosive pass rush to key the defense in 2023.

4) Although the 49ers' defensive core remains mainly intact, the franchise said goodbye to a longtime member of its kicking game this offseason. With Robbie Gould out, the 49ers drafted Jake Moody in the third round and traded for Zane Gonzalez. San Francisco selected Moody at No. 99 overall, making him the highest-picked kicker since the Bucs took Roberto Aguayo at No. 59 in 2016. During his time at Michigan, Moody won the Lou Groza Award as the nation's best kicker in 2021 and led the FBS with 29 field goals made in 2022.