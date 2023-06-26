Around the NFL

Niners QB Brock Purdy heading to Jacksonville to throw as he continues elbow rehab

Published: Jun 26, 2023 at 03:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Brock Purdy is inching toward returning to the field in 2023.

The quarterback is headed to Jacksonville Monday to throw with QB coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely, serving as another sign Purdy is progressing through his rehabilitation following elbow surgery and remains on track to be ready for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Purdy suffered the elbow injury in last season's NFC Championship Game, placing him on a long road back to football. Up to (and now through) this point, he's checked every box along that path.

Related Links

Purdy's name has remained a hot topic throughout the offseason for a number of reasons, with his health being chief among them.

San Francisco's hopes of mounting another title pursuit don't depend entirely on Purdy, but if the former Mr. Irrelevant-turned-hero cannot be counted on to play at some point in the season, attention would turn back toward Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco previously intended to anoint as its franchise signal-caller before health and Purdy's ascension interrupted those plans. It might also involve another castoff of a former first-rounder, Sam Darnold, who might have gained an early edge over Lance in OTAs and minicamp.

Purdy fits Kyle Shanahan's offense better than any quarterback on San Francisco's roster. The 49ers know it, you know it, we all know it. Because of this, folks will continue to closely monitor Purdy's health and progression through rehab. And by all accounts, he's right on track to be back, even if the flow of information remains, well, rather viscous.

Related Content

news

Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'Plenty of room' available for RB Dalvin Cook in New York

Appearing on "Good Morning Football" on Monday, Jets TE Tyler Conklin says the team has room for four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook, who was recently released by the Vikings.

news

Elgton Jenkins: Packers will miss Aaron Rodgers' presence but are ready for future with Jordan Love

The Packers are taking their first steps into a life lived without Aaron Rodgers. The QB's absence wasn't lost on Elgton Jenkins, who still expects Green Bay to compete in 2023 with Jordan Love under center.

news

James White says Patriots' Bill Belichick 'loves' Rhamondre Stevenson, sees great opportunity for RB in 2023

Ex-Patriots RB James White said head coach Bill Belichick "loves" Rhamondre Stevenson, but maintains there's ample opportunity for others to thrive in New England's backfield.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen runs 13.04-second 110M hurdles, tied for fourth-fastest in world this year

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen, a two-time Olympian, placed second in the 110-meter hurdles at the USATF New York City Grand Prix on Saturday with a time of 13.04 seconds.

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson trying to be 'sponge' while learning Aaron Rodgers-led offense

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has a new quarterback under center, and that means learning how a four-time MVP leads on offense.

news

Cowboys OL Tyler Smith feels more 'comfortable and acclimated' heading into second season

After starting in every game in 2022 for Dallas, Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith says he's feeling more "comfortable and acclimated" heading into his second season.

news

Free-agent TE Marcedes Lewis waiting for call from team to play 18th NFL season: 'I just want to compete'

Few players can claim to have spent more time in the NFL than Marcedes Lewis, who tied the record for most seasons by a tight end with his 17th year in 2022. But Lewis is not ready to hang up the cleats just yet, and said this week that he's just waiting for the opportunity to present itself for him to join a team for an 18th year.

news

Jaguars running backs coach expects RB Travis Etienne to improve in Year 3, wants consistency

After battling an injury that cost him his rookie year, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is expected to make real improvement going into his third year in the league.

news

Giants TE Darren Waller 'not totally shocked' by trade from Raiders, 'excited' about winning in New York

After spending five seasons with the Raiders, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller says he wasn't "totally shocked" by the trade this offseason.

news

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. 'seeing the whole field at a faster rate' heading into second year

After a rookie year that started off promising before injuries derailed his season, Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. said that he noticed he's improved and gotten stronger heading into Year 2: "I'm seeing the whole field at a faster rate."

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison looking to 'maximize' new role

Ahead of a potential breakout season in 2023, Vikings RB Alexander Mattison said he's taking the appropriate measures this offseason to ensure he's ready for a featured role.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More