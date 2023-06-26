Niners QB Brock Purdy heading to Jacksonville to throw as he continues elbow rehab

Brock Purdy is inching toward returning to the field in 2023.
The quarterback is headed to Jacksonville Monday to throw with QB coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely, serving as another sign Purdy is progressing through his rehabilitation following elbow surgery and remains on track to be ready for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Purdy suffered the elbow injury in last season's NFC Championship Game, placing him on a long road back to football. Up to (and now through) this point, he's checked every box along that path.
Purdy's name has remained a hot topic throughout the offseason for a number of reasons, with his health being chief among them.
San Francisco's hopes of mounting another title pursuit don't depend entirely on Purdy, but if the former Mr. Irrelevant-turned-hero cannot be counted on to play at some point in the season, attention would turn back toward Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco previously intended to anoint as its franchise signal-caller before health and Purdy's ascension interrupted those plans. It might also involve another castoff of a former first-rounder, Sam Darnold, who might have gained an early edge over Lance in OTAs and minicamp.
Purdy fits Kyle Shanahan's offense better than any quarterback on San Francisco's roster. The 49ers know it, you know it, we all know it. Because of this, folks will continue to closely monitor Purdy's health and progression through rehab. And by all accounts, he's right on track to be back, even if the flow of information remains, well, rather viscous.