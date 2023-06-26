Niners QB Brock Purdy heading to Jacksonville to throw as he continues elbow rehab

Purdy's name has remained a hot topic throughout the offseason for a number of reasons, with his health being chief among them.

San Francisco's hopes of mounting another title pursuit don't depend entirely on Purdy, but if the former Mr. Irrelevant-turned-hero cannot be counted on to play at some point in the season, attention would turn back toward Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco previously intended to anoint as its franchise signal-caller before health and Purdy's ascension interrupted those plans. It might also involve another castoff of a former first-rounder, Sam Darnold, who might have gained an early edge over Lance in OTAs and minicamp.