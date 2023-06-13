George Kittle not worried about 49ers' QB situation: 'We have a chance to win a lot of football games'

"Yes, having a fantastic quarterback will help us out a lot because it's the most important position in probably sports," Kittle said. "But, we have three or four guys right now that can sling the ball a little bit. Brock Purdy went on an 8-0 tear last year. So, hopefully, he is feeling better and back to his normal self. Trey Lance is taking steps forward, I think he's more than suitable to play quarterback for us. He had some great reps at OTAs and we connected on a couple big plays. He connected with Aiyuk on a couple big plays. Then, Sam Darnold, he threw some good balls, too. He connected on big plays with Aiyuk and with me and other tight ends. The quarterbacks will get some reps in this training camp, get a feel for everybody and let's just go play some football."