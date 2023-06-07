49ers WR Deebo Samuel aims to make up for 'awful' 2022 season

Although Samuel only played in 13 games in 2022 due to multiple injuries, there were only flashes of the dominance he portrayed throughout his breakout season a year prior. Having a down year after inking a three-year extension -- a contract situation that overshadowed much of the Niners' offseason -- perhaps makes it all that much more disappointing.

According to Barrows, Samuel said he intends on arriving to training camp in the same shape as he did in 2021, declaring, "I'm gonna be more than ready to go the first day."

A dominant Samuel on a well-rounded 49ers squad is a scary proposition for opposing defenses. With running back Christian McCaffrey entering his first offseason with the club, quarterback Brock Purdy on schedule with his recovery and the defense only growing stronger this offseason, San Francisco is primed to make another deep playoff run.

49ers tight end George Kittle can only see good things happening for the team upon learning Samuel's new motivation for 2023.