Nick Bosa 'pretty confident' he'll get a deal done with 49ers by start of training camp

Bosa has every reason to feel he'll soon be among the highest-paid defenders in football. The edge rusher compiled his greatest season to date in 2022, leading the NFL in sacks with 18.5 to go along with 51 tackles and two forced fumbles, helping the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game. He's improved in each of the last two years and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

"I think I'll get what I deserve," Bosa added.

He'll also have a new running mate, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, to team with to hunt opposing quarterbacks. Bosa can't wait to get started.

"We think of him as one of the best interior guys in the league, especially rushing the] passer," Bosa said of Hargrave, who moved west after [signing a four-year, $81 million deal with the 49ers. "To have him on our side is gonna be a huge addition for us.

"I was surprised, with all the talent we have on our team, to add another guy who was the top free agent. I shouldn't be surprised with our team because (coach) Kyle (Shanahan) is always trying to improve. To get the top guy and a guy that -- I feel like people give him his due, but people don't really know how good he is overall. He's not talked about in that -- he might be, I don't know -- but I feel like he isn't quite talked about in the Aaron Donald top echelon, Chris Jones, where I think he played like that last year and throughout his career. So him and Arik (Armstead) inside should be pretty fun."

Bosa is correct: Hargrave has ranked among the top disruptors in recent years across the NFL, landing alongside the likes of Donald in 2021. He could crack the Next Gen Stats top 10 again after another quality season that saw him and the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII before leaving for San Francisco.