Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Bosa's 2022 season was the best of his young career.

The Ohio State product finished as the league leader in sacks with 18.5, becoming the first 49er to lead the NFL in sacks since the stat became official in 1982, and topping his previous career-best mark of 15.5 set in 2021.

With Bosa leading the way along the defensive front, San Francisco finished as the league's top-ranked defense, earning defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans a head-coaching job in Houston. San Francisco's defense nearly propelled the 49ers to the Super Bowl, despite losing each of its top four quarterbacks to injuries at various points in the 2022 campaign.

Bosa's ascension to the elite tier of pass rushers certainly isn't shocking. The younger brother of Chargers star Joey Bosa arrived with great expectations as the second-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, recorded nine sacks as a rookie, and was only interrupted on his path to AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year by an ACL tear suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Since he returned from the injury, he's been nothing but productive, logging 34 sacks over his last two seasons. Bosa led the NFL in quarterback hits with 48 in 2022, forced two fumbles, and tied for second in tackles for loss, proving he can be more than just an excellent hunter of opposing quarterbacks. The only box Bosa didn't check in 2022 concerned the postseason, in which he recorded four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery, but went without a sack in three playoff games.