Running list of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2022 NFL season

Thursday night celebrates another year of excellence in the NFL with the 12th edition of NFL Honors, which is airing live on NBC -- and will be simulcast on Peacock and NFL Network -- from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, the same host location as Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the first woman to host the ceremony in its history, the event includes the announcement of The Associated Press' NFL awards and reveals, for the first time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.
Here is a running list of winners from NFL Honors presented by Invisalign celebrating accomplishments from the 2022 season:
- AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback
- AP Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, Giants
- AP Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith, Seahawks quarterback
- AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface: Justin Jefferson, Vikings wide receiver
- AP Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson, Jets wide receiver
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner, Jets cornerback
- Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's catch vs. Bills
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ronde Barber; Darrelle Revis; Joe Thomas; Zach Thomas; DeMarcus Ware; Don Coryell (coach/contributor); Chuck Howley (senior); Joe Klecko (senior); Ken Riley (senior)
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Joe Burrow, Bengals; Josh Jacobs, Raiders
- Salute to Service Award presented by USAA: Ron Rivera, Commanders head coach
- Bud Light Celly of the Year: Bengals roller-coaster celebration in Week 18
- NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan: Larry Bevans, Seahawks
- Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator
- Angry Run of the Year: Dameon Pierce, Texans running back versus Jaguars
- Jim Brown Award (Rushing Leader): Josh Jacobs, Raiders
- Never Not Working Head and Shoulders Protection Play of the Year: 49ers tight end George Kittle versus Cowboys