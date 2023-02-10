Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Despite quarterback struggles in New York, Wilson shined, leading all rookies with 83 catches and 1,103 receiving yards (15th in NFL), the most by a Jets rookie in franchise history, while adding four touchdowns.

The 6-foot wideout was the brightest spot in an otherwise struggling Gang Green offense -- particularly after fellow rookie Breece Hall went down with a season-ending injury. Wilson displayed stellar route-running for a rookie and explosive ability.

Wilson stood out from the pack with yards-after-catch skills. He led all rookies with 411 yards after the catch in 2022, 179 more than the next-closest receiver in his class, per Next Gen Stats. When Wilson was hit in stride, he made defenders miss through power or a quick juke step to gain extra yards. Wilson's 22 missed tackles forced after a reception finished second in the NFL behind only Deebo Samuel, per PFF, ahead of the likes of A.J. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams.

Wilson had an up-and-down first year, generating three games of fewer than 20 yards, but much of that can be explained by the Jets' continuous issues under center (four different QBs started at least one game). When he was on, Wilson showed massive upside, generating three contests over the 100-yard mark and two multiple-TD contests. He earned a season-high 162 yards on eight catches in a Week 13 loss to Minnesota. Wilson also generated six games with 10-plus yards per target.