Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Gang Green found their next big-play receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home The Associated Press 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at NFL Honors.
Wilson edged out Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker for the OROY accolade by a 156-129 vote. Walker actually got 19 first-place votes to Wilson's 18, but the Jets wideout hauled in 19 second-place nods to the Seattle rusher's eight. First-place tallies are worth five points, second-place votes are three points and a third-place nod is worth one. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finished third.
The wideout wasn't the only Jets rookie to take home hardware Thursday evening. Cornerback Sauce Gardner earned top defensive rookie honors, as well.
Despite quarterback struggles in New York, Wilson shined, leading all rookies with 83 catches and 1,103 receiving yards (15th in NFL), the most by a Jets rookie in franchise history, while adding four touchdowns.
The 6-foot wideout was the brightest spot in an otherwise struggling Gang Green offense -- particularly after fellow rookie Breece Hall went down with a season-ending injury. Wilson displayed stellar route-running for a rookie and explosive ability.
Wilson stood out from the pack with yards-after-catch skills. He led all rookies with 411 yards after the catch in 2022, 179 more than the next-closest receiver in his class, per Next Gen Stats. When Wilson was hit in stride, he made defenders miss through power or a quick juke step to gain extra yards. Wilson's 22 missed tackles forced after a reception finished second in the NFL behind only Deebo Samuel, per PFF, ahead of the likes of A.J. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams.
Wilson had an up-and-down first year, generating three games of fewer than 20 yards, but much of that can be explained by the Jets' continuous issues under center (four different QBs started at least one game). When he was on, Wilson showed massive upside, generating three contests over the 100-yard mark and two multiple-TD contests. He earned a season-high 162 yards on eight catches in a Week 13 loss to Minnesota. Wilson also generated six games with 10-plus yards per target.
There are certainly areas for Wilson to grow in Year 2, most notably on contested catches, where he struggled at times, and building a rapport with whoever is under center for the Jets. But the foundation has been laid. In new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's scheme, Wilson owns the potential to spring Gang Green from middling to dangerous with a monster 2023.