Jets hire former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator

In less than a year, Hackett's reputation -- one of a bright mind who guided Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's productive offense to success -- devolved into an overwhelmed coach who likely would best serve as a coordinator in the future. New York is giving him the opportunity to do so with a team that lacks an answer under center.

The Jets cycled through four quarterbacks in 2022, turning to veteran Joe Flacco due to an injury to second-year passer Zach Wilson before benching Wilson in favor of backup Mike White. Along the way, Chris Streveler also found himself in the lineup, tasked with leading an offense that showed early season promise, but couldn't weather a number of key injuries.

New York's lack of a solution at quarterback appeared to drive a few candidates away from their opening. Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell declined their request to interview him for the offensive coordinator job, as did veteran Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, underscoring the expected difficulties of the job.

Outside of quarterback, there are plenty of reasons to be attracted to the Jets. Running back Breece Hall shined as a rookie before suffering a season-ending knee injury, and New York has a handful of promising players elsewhere (receiver Garrett Wilson and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, for example) in its starting lineup.

Hackett will be tasked with getting that group in order before the 2023 season with the goal of picking up where they left off prior to the losses of Hall and Vera-Tucker.