Around the NFL

Jets hire former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Nathaniel Hackett's unemployment was short-lived. He's returning to an NFL staff in a familiar role.

The New York Jets hired Hackett as their offensive coordinator on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The Jets also hired Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run game coordinator, the team announced.

Hackett ascended from offensive assistant to head coach in 2022, taking over the Denver Broncos in what was supposed to be the beginning of a beautiful partnership between coach and quarterback. The pairing of Hackett and Russell Wilson failed spectacularly, though, resulting in Hackett's firing before the completion of his first season in Denver.

Related Links

In less than a year, Hackett's reputation -- one of a bright mind who guided Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's productive offense to success -- devolved into an overwhelmed coach who likely would best serve as a coordinator in the future. New York is giving him the opportunity to do so with a team that lacks an answer under center.

The Jets cycled through four quarterbacks in 2022, turning to veteran Joe Flacco due to an injury to second-year passer Zach Wilson before benching Wilson in favor of backup Mike White. Along the way, Chris Streveler also found himself in the lineup, tasked with leading an offense that showed early season promise, but couldn't weather a number of key injuries.

New York's lack of a solution at quarterback appeared to drive a few candidates away from their opening. Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell declined their request to interview him for the offensive coordinator job, as did veteran Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, underscoring the expected difficulties of the job.

Outside of quarterback, there are plenty of reasons to be attracted to the Jets. Running back Breece Hall shined as a rookie before suffering a season-ending knee injury, and New York has a handful of promising players elsewhere (receiver Garrett Wilson and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, for example) in its starting lineup.

Hackett will be tasked with getting that group in order before the 2023 season with the goal of picking up where they left off prior to the losses of Hall and Vera-Tucker.

The Jets have completed one of two tasks, identifying and hiring their replacement for the departed Mike LaFleur. Now, they must determine how they will proceed at quarterback.

Related Content

news

Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy reflect on previous college matchup: A high-scoring Oklahoma win in 2019

Sunday will not be the first time that Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy have faced off. In 2019, the two QBs thrilled viewers with a high-scoring Big 12 affair that saw Hurts' Sooners come out on top.

news

Three AP MVP finalists -- Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes -- to play on Championship Sunday

The finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award were announced on Wednesday, and three of those players will be playing in a conference championship game Sunday.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown wants the ball, but isn't a 'diva': 'I'll never be that guy'

Disgruntled during the Eagles' win this past weekend, Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown explained Wednesday he'll always want the ball, but he'll never be a distraction.

news

Despite past success, Bengals QB Joe Burrow not taking Chiefs lightly: 'They're still the team to beat'

While the Chiefs have dominated most of the NFL, they haven't been able to get past the Bengals. That doesn't mean quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are taking them lightly.

news

WR Deebo Samuel limited, RB Christian McCaffrey sitting out 49ers practice on Wednesday

Running backs Christian McCaffrey (bruised calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin), and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) did not take part in Wednesday's 49ers practice.

news

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Charles Omenihu available to play vs. Eagles as legal process continues

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game provided he is healthy as the team opts to let "the legal process take care of itself" following Omenihu's arrest this week on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) practices Wednesday ahead of AFC Championship Game

Despite suffering a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes practiced Wednesday in anticipation of the AFC Championship Game, saying that he's ready to find a way to push through the injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on defending 49ers' YAC demons: 'Key to victory for us is tackling'

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is well aware of the San Francisco 49ers' proclivity for getting yards after the catch, and he's emphasizing tackling ahead of the NFC Championship Game to prepare for it.

news

NFL Honors: Finalists announced for MVP, other awards from 2022 season

Finalists for eight of the Associated Press' 2022 NFL awards, including the five players in contention for MVP, were revealed Wednesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: 'I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane says he doesn't want his team to "suck bad enough" to have to draft a player like Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE