Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffered torn ACL in win over Broncos

Breece Hall's promising rookie season is over after he suffered a torn ACL in the Jets' 16-9 win on Sunday over the Broncos, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Hall exited the Jets' Week 7 game in Denver due to the knee injury and was taken to the locker room on a cart. An MRI confirmed Hall's torn ACL and a meniscus injury, Rapoport added, which will end Hall's first year after just seven games.

The rookie RB suffered the injury late in the first half of Sunday's game, but made a difference prior to exiting. His 62-yard run stood as the only touchdown on the day for the Jets, giving New York a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Hall left the game after four rushes for 72 yards and the aforementioned score, bringing his season totals to 80 rushes for 463 yards and four touchdowns. The rookie averaged 5.8 yards per carry, helping the Jets to a 5-2 start to the 2022 season and building a strong case for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in the process.