Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start to first season in Denver

The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.

"On behalf of our ownership and organization, I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos," team owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. "We sincerely appreciate Nathaniel's efforts and wish him and his family all the best in the future.

"Following extensive conversations with (general manager) George (Paton) and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos. This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.

"We recognize and appreciate this organization's championship history, and we understand we have not met that standard. Our fans deserve much better, and I can't say enough about their loyalty during such a challenging stretch for our team.

"Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise's winning tradition.

"I will lead our head coaching search with support from our ownership group and George, whom I have confidence in as our general manager. As we begin the process of selecting our next head coach, we remain focused on playing competitive football to finish the season on a positive note."

Hackett has been dismissed before the conclusion of his first season in Denver. The Broncos had a 4-11 record under Hackett and his firing comes after Denver gave up 51 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Broncos also announced that Penner and Paton will hold a press conference on Tuesday at noon ET (10 a.m. local time).