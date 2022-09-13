Broncos take the ball out of Russell Wilson's hands as Geno Smith earns Seahawks-style win

But Wilson never got the chance because Hackett decided there was a higher probability of winning with Brandon McManus' right leg than Wilson's right arm or legs. His explanation: McManus had decided pregame that he was good for anything from the 46-yard line or closer, with the ball on the left hash mark. So with the ball on the 46 and the left hash, Hackett decided to trust his kicker over Wilson. There really is no other way to view it, unless you were Wilson or his teammates.

"I believe in Coach Hackett," Wilson said. "I believe in what we're doing. Believe in everything, and any time you can try to find a way to make a play on fourth-and-5, that's great, too. Also, I don't think it was the wrong decision. I think (McManus) can make it."

Except he never had, at least not from that distance.

The end was an additional layer of frustration for the Broncos, who were expecting big things in Game 1 of the Wilson Era. They outgained the Seahawks 433 to 253 in total yards, ran 64 plays to 49, had five trips inside the Seattle 23-yard line and allowed only three Seattle possessions, 13 yards passing and no points in the second half -- and lost.

But that's what happens when you don't finish drives because of turnovers or penalties. Denver was cited 12 times for 106 yards. That was problematic because it provided opportunities for Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, who played one of his best games as a pro.

All but viewed as a backup two years after entering the league in 2013 with the Jets, he has found a believer in Carroll. He rewarded that faith with the type of efficiency few thought possible. He completed 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 14 yards.

He played just as Carroll wanted, mistake-free and efficient. The performance embodied how Carroll prefers to play football. His blueprint calls for a physical, attacking defense, solid special teams and a run-centric offense, which produced 76 yards on 19 carries Monday night, led by Rashaad Penny's 60 yards on 12 carries.