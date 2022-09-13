Seahawks safety Jamal Adams carted off with knee injury on Monday night

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field Monday and is doubtful to return versus the Broncos after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter.

Adams made a tackle on Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, spinning him to the ground before yelling out in pain. Adams limped to the sidelines, and appeared to be putting no weight on his left leg. Adams immediately entered the medical tent, and shortly afterward was carried onto the cart and taken to the locker room.

Josh Jones took over at safety for Adams.

The fifth-year safety has been considered a key piece of the Seahawks' secondary since they acquired through a trade with the Jets in 2020, sending two first-round picks to New York among other compensation. They also made him one of the highest-paid players at his position with a four-year deal worth $70 million. But since coming to Seattle, he's missed a combined nine games over two seasons.

In the 2020 season, he was out for four games with a groin injury and later was limited in the postseason with a shoulder injury. His 2021 season ended early with surgery on his shoulder after Week 13.