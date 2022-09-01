Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to terms on five-year, $245M contract extension

Wilson agreed to terms on a five-year, $245 million extension with the Denver Broncos, including $165 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.

The quarterback had two seasons remaining on his deal signed in Seattle, so the extension ties him to Denver for the next seven years.

After shelling out players and draft picks to acquire Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March, the plan was always to extend Wilson. Sides waited for the new Walton-Penner ownership group to be approved and weigh in before striking the long-term contract.

After a decade in Seattle under Pete Carroll's ground-first approach, Wilson now takes over in Denver under former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Expectations have soared a Mile High in Denver since acquiring Wilson, who helped generate 10-plus wins in eight of his 10 seasons in Seattle.

As the prettiest deep-ball thrower in the NFL, Wilson will help open up a restricted Broncos offense, and it's his opportunity to prove he can win while cooking.

With two years left on Wilson's deal, the Broncos could have hedged and let the 2022 season play out before determining if a big extension made sense. Instead, they backed up their all-in play and their belief that the 33-year-old is the missing piece to their playoff puzzle.