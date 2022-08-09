NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

The Walton-Penner family entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team on June 7. Palmer reported at the time that the group's winning bid was for $4.65 billion.

"I think they reinforced the importance of the Denver Broncos to that community, the importance to the NFL and the fact that they are enthusiastic about joining this group as well as owning the Broncos and being a part of the Denver community," Goodell told reporters of the Walton-Penner group's message to owners Tuesday. "I think they're going to be extraordinary owners and ownership that I think Pat Bowlen would be proud of."

Following Tuesday's vote, longtime Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis announced that he will step down from his executive position and will serve as an advisor to ownership for the 2022 season. Ellis has been part of the Broncos organization for the past 27 seasons.

"I am forever thankful to our dedicated staff, the players and coaches for making this franchise what it has become today -- one of the best organizations in all of sports," Ellis said in a statement. "Looking ahead, I am confident the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group will add to the Broncos' championship tradition on and off the field while putting their own stamp on this great organization. I was asked by them to serve as an advisor to ownership for this season, and I've accepted their request to help in the transition however possible."