2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos 

Russell Wilson's return to Seattle also proved to be a reawakening for his heir apparent on the Seahawks, Geno Smith.

Wilson was booed heavily by the Lumen Field faithful, which in turn often chanted, "Gee-no, Gee-no." And rightfully so.

Smith and the Seahawks came out in impressive fashion and handed Wilson and the Broncos a stunning 17-16 loss on Monday night.

Wilson, in his first game as a Bronco, had a 67-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy and more than 300 yards passing, but Smith's two TD passes and the Seattle defense's ability to stop the Broncos three times from inside the 10-yard line in the second half keyed the win.