What We Learned

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos 

Published: Sep 12, 2022 at 11:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 1-0-0
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 0-1-0

FULL BOX SCORE

Russell Wilson's return to Seattle also proved to be a reawakening for his heir apparent on the Seahawks, Geno Smith.

Wilson was booed heavily by the Lumen Field faithful, which in turn often chanted, "Gee-no, Gee-no." And rightfully so.

Smith and the Seahawks came out in impressive fashion and handed Wilson and the Broncos a stunning 17-16 loss on Monday night.

Wilson, in his first game as a Bronco, had a 67-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy and more than 300 yards passing, but Smith's two TD passes and the Seattle defense's ability to stop the Broncos three times from inside the 10-yard line in the second half keyed the win.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Bills' season-opening win over Rams on Thursday

Behind the brilliance in Josh Allen's arm and legs, along with a dominant Von Miller-led pass rush, the Bills kicked off the 2022 season with a statement in their victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The final week of preseason play concluded on Sunday with a pair of games. Here's What We Learned.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Tyreek Hill made two big catches, Justin Fields finished his preseason with a bang, and the Ravens might have something in Demarcus Robinson. We break down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games

The final week of preseason play continued Friday with four games. Here's What We Learned.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The Chiefs closed out their preseason with a win over the Packers and a big showing from an unheralded tight end, while the Texans defeated the 49ers and had another impressive performance from their rookie back.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia's backups on two touchdown drives, while Joshua Dobbs secured the Browns' backup QB role behind Jacoby Brissett. Read what else we learned from Sunday's preseason action.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Mac Jones and the Patriots started off Friday's preseason tripleheader with a win over the Panthers. Jordan Love and the Packers, and Nico Collins and the Texans followed with preseason victories.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Bears' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Justin Fields and the Bears' offense still have plenty of work to do, but Chicago's defense clamped down on Geno Smith and the Seahawks for a preseason win on Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE