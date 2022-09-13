Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon on Broncos' red-zone woes: 'We definitely beat ourselves'

Published: Sep 13, 2022 at 08:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The red zone turned into the bugaboo zone for the Denver Broncos in Monday night's 17-16 loss in Seattle.

In Russell Wilson's first game in a Broncos jersey, Denver went 0-of-4 in the red zone, including two fumbles from the goal line, went 0-of-3 in goal-to-go situations, and kicked two field goals inside the 15-yard line.

"Just to start off with it, when you're 0-and-4 in the red zone, 12 penalties, two turnovers, it's not a good deal," first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "Just got to be better in the red zone. That starts with me. Got to be sure we have a better plan and are able to get physical down there and score some touchdowns instead of field goals, or nothing at all."

Nothing at all is what Hackett's team got too often.

The Broncos opened the second half driving down the field seemingly at will, marching to the 1-yard-line on back-to-back possessions with a chance to take the lead. Running back Melvin Gordon fumbled at the goal line on fourth-down during the first possession. On the next drive, Javonte Williams fared no better, getting the ball punched out for another fumble failure.

Since 1991, no team had lost multiple fumbles on plays from the opponent's 1-yard line in the same game, much less on consecutive drives, per NFL Research. The most recent time a team lost multiple fumbles from inside the 5-yard line in the same game (not consecutive drives) was the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, 2006, versus Green Bay -- Donovan McNabb fumbled from the 2-yard-line, Correll Buckhalter fumbled from the 4-yard-line two drives later.

"We definitely beat ourselves," Gordon said after the game. "We got in the red zone multiple times. Couldn't convert. Don't mind going for it on fourth. We're supposed to get the job done. We're not worried. We'll have our heads down for a couple of hours because we're competitors and we hate losing. We know we shot ourselves in the foot. We know we're the better team, but clearly we made more mistakes than they did. In the National Football League it doesn't matter if you're the better team or not. You make mistakes, you're going to lose."

Not only did Denver fumble away the game, the offense looked ugly in the red zone, coming out of the huddle late and playing disjointedly. On their third-straight drive inside the 5-yard line, after a penalty and three incompletions, Hackett relented and kicked a chip-shot field goal.

"We didn't execute," Hackett said. "We had a false start. We had a walk-in touchdown and ended up having a false start, which is unacceptable. You can't have penalties there. We had a couple opportunities. They were there; we got to capitalize on them and we didn't, and that's what is frustrating in those situations."

The Broncos generated 433 yards of offense to Seattle's 253, earned 6.8 yards per play on 64 plays compared to 5.2 on 49, and earned more first downs.

The game came down to red-zone execution. Seattle's defense stepped up. Denver deteriorated.

"In the end, we got to score in the red zone." said Hackett. "It's that simple and that starts with me."

Related Content

news

Giants' Brian Daboll has 'confidence' in Kadarius Toney despite WR playing just seven snaps in Week 1

Giants WR Kadarius Toney played just seven snaps in Week 1, but coach Brian Daboll maintains the team has "confidence" in the former first-round pick.

news

Seahawks' Geno Smith shines in win over Russell Wilson-led Broncos: 'They wrote me off, I ain't write back though'

In his first game as Russell Wilson's replacement, Seahawks QB Geno Smith turned in one of the best performances of his career to earn Seattle a season-opening win.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return in four to six weeks following surgery on fractured thumb

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could return in four to six weeks following Monday's surgery on his fractured thumb, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says first game against Seahawks was 'special': 'I wouldn't be where I am today without this place'

In Broncos QB Russell Wilson's return to Lumen Field, he faced strong emotions, an intense fan reaction and his former Seahawks teammates in a game which came down to the final seconds.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos

Russell Wilson's Broncos debut on his old homefield was spoiled by Geno Smith and the Seahawks, who prevailed on Monday night, 17-16.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt not expected to need surgery, could return in six weeks

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt's pectoral injury is not believed to be season-ending or require surgery. Watt is still waiting on more information but there is optimism he will be back by midseason, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams carted off with 'serious' knee injury on Monday night

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field Monday and did not return in his team's 17-16 win over the Broncos after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter. Head coach Pete Carroll called it a "serious" injury that is believed to be to Adams' quad tendon.

news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has successful surgery on fractured thumb, looks to return Week 8 or 10

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery to stabilize his fractured thumb on Monday and is looking at a potential return in Week 8 or Week 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Robert Saleh 'taking receipts' for those 'who continually mock' Jets after Week 1 loss

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday expressed his frustrations with those doubting his team after Week 1, and is putting his best foot forward to prove them wrong.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell expected to miss at least eight weeks with MCL sprain

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to miss eight weeks with an MCL sprain, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE