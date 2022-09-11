2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Justin Fields, Bears overcome sloppy start to stun 49ers. Fields' play was as ugly as the weather early, with the quarterback struggling with accuracy and looking scatterbrained behind a porous offensive line. Fields posted a 2.8 passer rating with an ugly interception in the first half. It took a broken-play, 51-yard TD to Dante Pettis deep in the third quarter that woke up a hibernating Bears offense. Outside of the two TD tosses, Fields looked a lot like he did during an up-and-down rookie campaign. The difference Sunday is he made plays down the stretch, got Chicago into the right calls, and outplayed Trey Lance in crunch time. There will be growing pains with the young offense, but it's much sweeter to learn with Ws in the win column.
- Trey Lance struggles in Windy City opener. The second-year quarterback flashed some of the playmaking traits that have the 49ers brass excited. When he rips it, Lance can fit the ball into any hole, and he netted a couple of beautiful balls downfield. But there were far too many negatives Sunday. Lance missed a host of passes and tossed an ugly INT when he stared down the wideout. The QB completed just 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards and took two sacks. When the 49ers' run game was slowed in the second half sans Elijah Mitchell (knee), Lance couldn't raise his play in rainy conditions. It's too early in the campaign for murmurs of Jimmy Garoppolo taking over to garner more than pot-stirrer level consideration. But it wasn't a positive start to the Lance era.
- Bears prove the more disciplined team. In the monsoon that unleased itself on Soldier Field, Matt Eberflus' squad stayed disciplined as the 49ers shot themselves in the foot time and time again. Kyle Shanahan's club was flagged 12 times for 99 yards, including a cavalcade down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Bears weren't penalized once in the second half. Chicago forced two big turnovers -- a punchout by Jaylon Johnson on the 49ers' opening drive that wiped away certain points, and an Eddie Jackson interception that led to the game-sealing score. If Chicago can play defense like they did Sunday and avoid mistakes, this could be a friskier team than we thought entering the season.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Bears generated 13 QB pressures with four or fewer pass rushers (most by CHI since 2020).
NFL Research: Sunday was the second straight time the 49ers have had a shutout at halftime and have lost the game (Other: Week 16, 2021 at Tennessee).
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Patriots offensive struggles carry over into Week 1. All preseason, the reports of the New England offense had been quite grim and dim. There was little faith that nominal offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would have a firm grasp on the play-calling duties, and the lack of big-play production loomed as a concern. Those were issues in the Patriots' loss Sunday -- but wait, there were more! Three turnovers (two by Mac Jones, including a strip-sack return for a touchdown) put the Patriots behind the 8-ball, and this is not a team built to erase big leads. The Patriots' best drive of the game came when they went up-tempo to start the third quarter, down 17-0. Moving the ball wasn't the biggest issue; they crossed midfield five times but turned that into a mere seven points. Jones looked a bit frazzled at times, hindered by pressure. Twice he had to call timeouts on key downs to get on the same page with the coaching staff. Right now, this is a disjointed unit as the Patriots start preparing for a Steelers defense that forced five Joe Burrow turnovers in Week 1.
- Tyreek's new role in Miami. Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill didn't look exactly like Patrick Mahomes to Hill did the past five years. But just because the Dolphins weren't taking consistent shots downfield to Hill didn't mean it wasn't a successful debut with his new team. Outside of one spectacular jump-ball win 20-plus yards downfield in the second quarter, Hill mostly caught short passes and revved them into decent gains. Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones is no stranger to Hill, having matched up with him several times before, and Jones did a solid job on Hill for the most part. But the Week 1 returns — eight catches on 12 targets for 96 yards and a 6-yard run — were promising enough. Don't assume the deep ball won't develop over time. Tagovailoa and Hill have plenty of time to get that going, and the Patriots just were not going to give them that in Week 1.
- Difference in aggressiveness. With just under a minute left until halftime, Patriots edge Matt Judon sacked Tagovailoa to force a third and 19 for the Dolphins. Bill Belichick did not attempt to stop the clock with timeouts. The Dolphins picked up 12 on third down and then went for it on fouth and 7 from the New England 42. With only 24 seconds left in the half, Mike McDaniel went for it — and Tagovailoa hit a streaking Jaylen Waddle for a TD, giving Miami a 17-0 lead. That was pretty much the game. Yes, New England cut that lead to 17-7, but it took 15 plays and more than eight minutes to log its one TD. The Patriots showed a lack of trust in their offense at the end of the first half while the Dolphins put faith in theirs. That was a big difference in Week 1.
Next Gen stat of the game: Mac Jones was 4-of-10 passing for 89 yards with an interception on passes of more than 10 air yards.
NFL Research: Tua Tagovailoa is now 4-0 against the Patriots in his career. He's the only QB to remain undefeated in at least four starts against New England during the Bill Belichick era.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Lamar Jackson can still sling it. Betting on himself this season after contract negotiations stalled, Jackson injected some life into a sluggish Ravens offense with his arm. Even as his receivers let him down a few times, Jackson remained patient and got the passing game humming against an improved Jets defense. Devin Duvernay, who had two career touchdown catches coming into the game, had two scores on Sunday — from 17 and 25 yards. Then Rashod Bateman, who had an ugly drop earlier, dusted the Jets secondary to haul in a 55-yard dime from Jackson. Up three scores in the fourth quarter, the Ravens kept throwing. It's a clear indication that's the most trusted element of their offense right now.
- Joe Flacco, Jets offense face boos. The Jets will be without Zach Wilson for at least three more games, and there's suddenly a critical need to find answers on offense in his absence. Flacco finished the game with 307 passing yards, but it took 59 pass attempts to get there. It wasn't a pretty game for the Jets' offense outside of Michael Carter making some plays. Flacco was sacked three times and hit 10 times -- bad for any QB, but certainly for an immobile 37 year old making only his second start in two seasons. Mike White chants struck up in the second half, and perhaps the Jets will be compelled to make a change before Wilson is back. But White would be subjected to the same issues Flacco was: a shorthanded offensive line that committed three penalties and allowed too many free rushers.
- Ravens run game sluggish. Jackson was the Ravens' leading rusher at halftime -- with 4 yards on one carry. The team accumulated only 8 first-half rushing yards, the fewest in the Jackson era. He rarely left the pocket early, limiting Jackson's scrambling possibilities. But it also speaks to the struggles of the running backs, who combined for 46 rushing yards on 15 carries, with a long run of 10. Mike Davis also almost coughed up a ball late in the third quarter, with the Jets still within striking distance. It also didn't help that oft-injured Ja'Wuan James -- Ronnie Stanley's replacement at left tackle — went down early in the game. The Ravens were limited with RB J.K. Dobbins inactive, as Davis, Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake had trouble finding daylight. Baltimore has ranked third, first, first and second in the NFL in rushing yards since drafting Jackson, and he's clearly been a big part of that.
Next Gen stat of the game: This was Lamar Jackson's first career game with three deep touchdown passes. He had only four such passes for the entire 2021 season.
NFL Research: With Sunday's win, the Ravens snapped their second-longest losing streak in franchise history (six games).
- A.J. Brown is always open. The stud receiver proved his worth right out of the gate after the offseason trade from Tennessee. Brown was a difference-maker Sunday, catching 10 of 13 targets for 155 yards. Whenever Jalen Hurts needed a big play, he looked to Brown, who tortured Lions defensive backs. On many routes, Brown's precision got him wide open, making for easy gains. The Eagles had good offensive weapons, but Brown raises things to another level. The wideout's chemistry with Hurts is already in mid-season form. Big things are in store for the duo in 2022.
- D'Andre Swift shines for plucky Lions. The running back blasted off for a 50-yard dash on his first touch of the game. The only thing that slowed Swift was when he went to the bench. Swift rushed 15 times for 144 yards (a whopping 9.6 YPC) with a TD. He also added three catches for 31 yards. The Lions wanted to see more from the shifty back in Year 3. They saw plenty in the season opener. Swift displayed burst to the hole, shiftiness in space, a third gear in the third level, and a willingness to take on contact. Swift looked like a clear No. 1 back Sunday. While Detroit wants to share carries, Swift deserves a few more touches his way each week.
- Eagles outlast Lions late. Nick Sirianni can't love that his defense got rolled over far too often by the Lions in the second half. But the run game kept Detroit at bay. Philly gashed the Lions for 216 rushing yards and four rushing scores by four different players. Credit Dan Campbell's team for battling to the end. The Eagles had multiple two-score leads but couldn't put Detroit away. This is a Lions team that seems poised to be in a lot of games, but, like Sunday, doesn't have the horses to overcome the talent gap of a team like Philly. Credit Sirianni for going for it and trusting Hurts on fourth and 1 with less than two minutes left to seal the win. While Philly's D played well for stretches, and the secondary looks sticky, we'll need to see more in the coming weeks.
Next Gen stat of the game: Jalen Hurts utilized play-action on 48.5% of dropbacks (10-16, 112 yards).
NFL Research: A.J. Brown's 128 yards in the first half were the most the first half in a team debut by any non-rookie since at least 1991.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- The calendar changed, but Cleveland remains dominant on the ground. The Browns set the tone early with a pounding, relentless rushing attack that paced an offense that unsurprisingly lacked explosiveness through the air. No matter. Nick Chubb ripped up 141 yards on 22 carries, while Kareem Hunt served as the lightning to his thunder, gaining 46 yards and scoring a touchdown on 11 carries. Cleveland squandered a few opportunities to extend its lead and nearly blew the game, but without the rushing attack, it likely wouldn't have had enough to get in position to win, anyway. This will be their mode of operation for the next three months.
- Baker Mayfield brought the fight. The former Browns passer got off to a rocky start, with a handful of early pass attempts getting tipped at the line, and throwing an ugly interception that was very familiar to Cleveland fans. Carolina's offense was dysfunctional, if not lifeless for the majority of the first half. And then, thanks to the contributions of Christian McCaffrey, Carolina woke up -- and nearly won the game. Mayfield scored on the ground, fired a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Anderson, and led a scoring drive to put the Panthers ahead. Carolina lost, but not entirely because of Mayfield. His first-half struggles disappeared with the Panthers' frantic comeback, and his final stat line -- 16 of 27, 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception -- stood up well enough to have a chance to win. It's not victorious, but it is commendable.
- The Browns exorcised a demon. Cleveland hadn't won a season-opening game since the first term of the George W. Bush administration, and its fans had become accustomed to Week 1 losses as much as they were the rising and setting of the sun. Sunday seemed to be setting up as a disaster scenario for the Browns, but they managed to build enough of a lead to give them a chance. And when the walls started crashing down around them, Cleveland's fourth-round investment in Cade York proved to be worth it. His 58-yard bomb saved the day and lifted the Browns to victory. After an offseason filled with distraction (brought on by their own decisions), the Browns will enjoy a Victory Monday and a 1-0 start for the first time since 2004.
Next Gen stat of the game: Nick Chubb gained 112 of his 141 rushing yards after contact Sunday, the fifth-most rushing yards after contact gained in a game in his career.
NFL Research: Cade York's 58-yard field goal lifted the Browns to victory and reset the record for the longest field goal made by a rookie kicker in his team's first game in NFL history. York's game-winning kick topped the previous mark set by both Blair Walsh (2012 with Minnesota) and John Hall (1997 with the New York Jets).