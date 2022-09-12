Around the NFL

Kyler Murray on Cardinals' blowout loss to Chiefs: 'They kicked our ass'

Published: Sep 12, 2022 at 08:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs steamrolled the Arizona Cardinals, 44-21, in a game that felt over after the first quarter of action.

"They kicked our ass," quarterback Kyler Murray succinctly put it.

The Cardinals' defense had zero answers for Patrick Mahomes and the K.C. offense, allowing the quarterback to dice them up for 360 yards and five touchdowns. The offense couldn't keep pace, looking lost for long stretches as Murray put up just 193 yards and two garbage-time TDs.

"I think key moments of that game we hurt ourselves," Murray said. "I know we hurt ourselves, shot ourselves in the foot in a lot of those moments. Credit to them, like I said. There's no shying away from what happened. But as far as us, you look in the mirror -- attention to detail. The little things, the little things, the little things, we did not execute in the moments where we needed to. And that's what happens when you play a good team."

After last year's hot start, the Cardinals have withered. Sunday's offensive performance looked identical to how Kliff Kingsbury's club performed down the stretch in 2021. There was no rhythm to the offense, the ground game was nonexistent, and Murray was under heat -- pressured on 27.8 percent of his dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats.

It's just one game, but the performance is an ominous sign for the start of the 2022 campaign.

"Gotta lock in. I think it was good for this to happen to us," Murray said. "You can't feel yourself in this league, you get embarrassed. That's kinda like I said, kinda what happened today. Good team over there. They executed, you could tell. There was a complete difference. Energy was higher. And they didn't shoot themselves in the foot. That's what's gonna happen when you do those things."

The Cards face the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday with a chance to prove Week 1 was an aberration against a good Chiefs squad, not an indication of how things will continue to devolve in the desert.

Related Content

news

Tyreek Hill: Mike McDaniel showed 'a lot of cojones' in first win with Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is among several Dolphins players that loved Mike McDaniel's aggressiveness that led to a win over the Patriots in the rookie head coach's debut.

news

Lovie Smith cites 'gassed' defense as reason Texans played for tie vs. Colts: 'Better than a potential loss'

Facing a fourth-and-3 at midfield with 26 seconds remaining in overtime, Lovie Smith elected to punt the ball instead of playing for the win. The Texans coach said his tired defense was the main reason for the decision.

news

Brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown score TDs two minutes apart for Lions, Bears

Sunday was a special day for the St. Brown family. Brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown scored touchdowns just two minutes and 14 seconds apart for the Lions and Bears, respectively.

news

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson dominates Packers with career-best 184 yards

Justin Jefferson now has 15 career games with 100-plus receiving yards, tied with Cooper Kupp for second-most since 2020.

news

Giants coach Brian Daboll on two-point decision: 'Going for the win. We're going to be aggressive'

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't flinch when poised with the question of whether to go for two and a potential win in his first game in charge of an NFL team.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (throwing hand) requires surgery, to miss several weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on an injury suffered to his throwing hand Sunday night against the Buccaneers and will miss several weeks.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on return to form in 194-yard day: 'Just enjoy the process'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the star of the show in the team's surprising opening day win over the Titans, and he flashed burst rarely seen in recent injury-plagued seasons.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers loss: 'We hurt ourselves many times, myself included'

Matt LaFleur fell on the sword for the Packers' Week 1 performance, but Aaron Rodgers preached patience after the Vikings' 23-7 win in Minnesota.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: 'I have a lot of stuff to clean up'

The Trey Lance Era in San Francisco got off to a rough start Sunday in a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Lance told reporters after the game that he has "a lot of stuff to clean up, for sure."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers back injury in loss to Dolphins

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones injured his back during Sunday's 20-7 season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, the team announced. Jones was not made available to the media after the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE