Titans pass rusher Harold Landry tears ACL, likely out for 2022 season

The Tennessee Titans suffered a brutal blow days before the start of the regular season.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported per sources informed of the situation.

It's a cruel jolt for the defending AFC South champs.

Landry was a keystone to the Titans' defense, netting 12 sacks in 2021, 10th-most in the NFL. A menace off the edge, Landry added 22 QB hits and 14 tackles for loss last season.

Coming off the best seasons of his career, Landry inked a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension with the Titans in March.