Titans signing OLB Harold Landry to 5-year, $87.5M extension

Published: Mar 08, 2022 at 09:03 PM
Harold Landry isn't hitting free agency, after all.

The Tennessee Titans are signing Landry to a massive five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night.

Landry will receive $20.5 million in the first season of his new deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, which will be more than $2 million more than the $18.702 million he would have received had the Titans applied the franchise tag prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Instead, the 25-year-old is coming off the best season of his career and broke the bank with a huge extension.

Pelissero reported earlier Tuesday that the Titans would not be tagging Landry, but were still hoping to sign him to a long-term deal, and with free agency less than a week away, they got the deal done.

Landry registered 12 sacks and 75 tackles in 2021 -- each of them career highs as he likewise tackled his first Pro Bowl selection.

The extension comes just an offseason removed from Tennessee signing pass rusher ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ to a five-year, $82.5 million deal. Landry, who easily outperformed his teammate in the '21 campaign, wanted to be the top-paid Titans linebacker and he got his wish Tuesday.

