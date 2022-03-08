Around the NFL

Titans not tagging OLB Harold Landry, still hoping to work out long-term deal

Published: Mar 08, 2022 at 03:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Harold Landry﻿ is poised to hit the open market.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Tennessee Titans will not franchise tag Landry, per a source informed of the situation. 

The Titans still hope to sign Landry to a long-term deal, Pelissero added, but the edge rusher is in line to hit free agency.

The 25-year-old is coming off the most productive season of his career, generating 12 sacks and 75 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss. He was one of three players in 2021 with 12-plus sacks and 75-plus tackles, along with ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year ﻿Micah Parsons﻿.

The cap-strapped Titans were in a difficult spot with Landry, who reportedly wants to be the highest-paid linebacker in the position room. Tennessee shelled out $82.5 million to ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ last offseason on a five-year pact. Landry outplayed Dupree in 2021, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the free-agent-to-be is looking to leapfrog his teammate's deal.

Landry would hit the open market as one of the top edge rushers available and should be in for a big payday, whether that's from Tennessee or a new club.

Related Content

news

Seahawks releasing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks are releasing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ after a decade with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Titans signing OLB Harold Landry to 5-year, $87.5M extension

The Titans are signing Harold Landry to a massive five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Wide receiver Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who played the 2021 season with Kansas City, is re-signing with the Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo undergoes successful surgery on throwing shoulder

As the QB carousel sped from 0 to 100 miles per hour Tuesday, another player in the signal-caller market underwent surgery. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ had successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday and the plan is for him to be throwing well ahead of training camp, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Packers place franchise tag on WR Davante Adams

The Packers are not letting Davante Adams walk in free agency. The chase for a multiyear extension, however, continues. Green Bay on Tuesday placed the franchise tag on arguably the top wideout in football.
news

Buccaneers use franchise tag on WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ for second season in a row

As an unpredictable offseason carries on for the Buccaneers, one certainty is that wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ will be back with the team in 2022. The Bucs used the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight year.
news

Russell Wilson trade reaction: NFL community reacts to Seahawks trading star QB to Broncos

The NFL community reacts to the blockbuster trade that sent star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars franchise tag OT Cam Robinson for second consecutive year

The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday for a second consecutive season.
news

Chargers signing WR Mike Williams to three-year, $60 million contract

The Chargers are signing Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed at signing, per Rapoport. 
news

Broncos acquiring Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in trade including Drew Lock, multiple picks, players

The Seahawks have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a massive haul that includes multiple first-round draft picks and QB Drew Lock, among other picks and players, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Tuesday, March 8

Wideout Josh Reynolds looked rejuvenated down the stretch in the Motor City. Now he's returning. The Lions signed Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW