Titans not tagging OLB Harold Landry, still hoping to work out long-term deal

﻿Harold Landry﻿ is poised to hit the open market.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Tennessee Titans will not franchise tag Landry, per a source informed of the situation.

The Titans still hope to sign Landry to a long-term deal, Pelissero added, but the edge rusher is in line to hit free agency.

The 25-year-old is coming off the most productive season of his career, generating 12 sacks and 75 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss. He was one of three players in 2021 with 12-plus sacks and 75-plus tackles, along with ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year ﻿Micah Parsons﻿.

The cap-strapped Titans were in a difficult spot with Landry, who reportedly wants to be the highest-paid linebacker in the position room. Tennessee shelled out $82.5 million to ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ last offseason on a five-year pact. Landry outplayed Dupree in 2021, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the free-agent-to-be is looking to leapfrog his teammate's deal.