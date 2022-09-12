Brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown score TDs two minutes apart for Lions, Bears

Sunday was a special day for the St. Brown family.
Brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown scored touchdowns just two minutes and 14 seconds apart for the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, respectively, on Sunday afternoon.
Amon-Ra scored on a 4-yard toss from Jared Goff in the third quarter of Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit. Moments later in Chicago, Equanimeous hauled an 18-yard score from Justin Fields in the fourth quarter of the Bears' 19-10 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers.
"My mom just texted me," Amon-Ra said after the game, via ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "I think it's pretty cool, especially for his road, having been on the Packers for four years and now he's on the Bears. New scenery for him, new team. I think he loves it over there and I'm happy for him. I don't think he scored in like two years so I know he's super excited. I'm happy for him. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the win but I know that they won so I'm happy for him."
Amon-Ra now has touchdown catches in five consecutive games, the longest streak since Calvin Johnson's five straight in 2011. Equanimeous scored his first TD since Week 15, 2020, with the Green Bay Packers.