Around the NFL

Steelers RB Najee Harris sustained Lisfranc injury in camp, but remains on track to start Week 1

Published: Aug 29, 2022 at 02:58 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Steelers are receiving some positive news on the injury front as Week 1 quickly approaches.

After making his 2022 preseason debut this weekend, RB Najee Harris said that he'd been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot that he reportedly suffered on the first day of training camp. Although that sounds concerning, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Harris remains on track to start Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We saw him the other day in the game (and) that is a sign that he is good to go, ready for the season," Rapoport said on NFL Now on Monday. "Judging from the initial injury, it seems like he was out about four weeks with this Lisfranc. That's the general timeline -- usually a month or a little more.

"So, just based on watching him, the timeline, knowing what they do about the injury, it seems like he's going to be fine for the regular season, which is a good sign because he's certainly going to be depended on in Pittsburgh."

Following the Steelers' preseason finale on Sunday, there were other health concerns. Both edge rusher T.J. Watt (knee) and WR Diontae Johnson (shoulder) -- two of the team's more important playmakers -- were ruled out of the Steelers' 19-9 win over the Lions.

It appears the Steelers were simply being cautious. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game he believed the injuries to be minor and that both might have been able to return to the game had it not been preseason. All signs point to Watt and Johnson being able to return to action in fairly short order.

After hauling in a 38-yard catch against the Lions, Johnson landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and came out of the game. After a spell in the blue medical tent, Johnson headed to the locker rooms and was done for the game.

Last year's Defensive Player of the Year, Watt suffered his injury on a cut block from Lions TE T.J. Hockenson that was quite similar to the block that injured Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux earlier this preseason.

Watt's teammate, Cameron Heyward, said after the game that the NFL needs to review cut blocks. Right now, as the NFL's rule book is written, Hockenson's block was legal, just as Bengals TE Thaddeus Moss' block last week on Thibodeaux was.

"We've done a lot for the offensive players. Where's the help on defense?" Heyward rhetorically asked media after the game.

The good news for the Steelers is that it appears that controversial block won't keep their defensive star out of the lineup.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn moreabout NFL+.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets WR Denzel Mims shines in preseason finale after trade request: 'I'm hungry'

After making a trade request last week, New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims went out and scored the first touchdown of his career -- preseason or regular season -- against the New York Giants.

news

Giants' Brian Daboll on WR Kenny Golladay: 'He's competed...he's done what we've asked him to do'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has struggled throughout the preseason, but head coach Brian Daboll has still been complimentary of the big-contract WR's competition level.

news

Head coach Mike Tomlin will name Steelers' starting quarterback 'at our leisure'

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been the leader in the clubhouse all along for the starting QB job and did nothing to lose that standing Sunday, but head coach Mike Tomlin still intends to wait to name a starter.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 10-1: Tom Brady No. 1 one more time

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players make up Nos. 10-1?

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 20-11: Micah Parsons debuts at No. 16; Bills QB Josh Allen at No. 13

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players make up Nos. 20-11?

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The final week of preseason play concluded on Sunday with a pair of games. Here's What We Learned.

news

Dolphins signing ex-Patriots pass rusher Trey Flowers to one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran pass rusher Trey Flowers to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Tom Brady addresses absence from Bucs: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of (expletive) going on'

Following the Bucs' 27-10 defeat to the Colts, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady addressed the media for the first time since returning to the club earlier in the week.

news

Ravens finish preseason with victory over Commanders, extend 23-game winning streak

The Baltimore Ravens extended their NFL-record streak of preseason wins to 23 with their victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday evening.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE