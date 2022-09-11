Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers back injury in loss to Dolphins

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones injured his back during Sunday's 20-7 season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, the team announced. Jones was not made available to the media after the game.

Jones was seen by multiple reporters entering the X-ray room at Hard Rock Stadium following the contest. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Jones' X-rays came back negative and he will undergo further evaluation on his back when the team returns to Foxborough, Mass.

In the first start of his second season, Jones went 21-of-30 for 215 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. The QB was sacked twice and also lost a fumble.