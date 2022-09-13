NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip

Previous rank: No. 32





Playing in soaking-wet conditions at Soldier Field, the Bears offense looked pitiful in the first two quarters of their opener against the 49ers. How bad? Chicago managed 26 yards on its first 20 plays from scrimmage and went into the half without a catch from a wide receiver or tight end -- the first time that’s happened for the Bears since 2000, per NFL Research. But Chicago showed gumption, taking advantage of a host of unforced errors by San Francisco to put together three touchdown drives in the second half to score the upset. Justin Fields sparked the comeback with the type of scramble play that’s fast become his signature -- the second-year QB spun away from the rush, found some open space then threw across the field to Dante Pettis, who scored from 51 yards out. Fields has playmaker traits that produce enough electricity to raise a team from the dead.