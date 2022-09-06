NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Eagles, Lions rising heading into 2022 season; Cowboys slipping

Previous rank: No. 18





Is this offense really in as much trouble as they say? We knew this would be a transitional summer for a Patriots offense that -- for the first time in a decade -- wouldn't have Josh McDaniels leading the way. Longtime Pats beat man Tom Curran said the summertime version of the Pats' overhauled offense "has run as smoothly as a car with square wheels." So why do I still feel the Pats will figure it out? Because I never underestimate Bill Belichick. And I like the quarterback: Mac Jones was the best rookie passer last season, and it's well within the range of outcomes that he takes a significant leap in Year 2. Patience is required. The road could -- and likely, will -- be rocky early on. But don't be stunned when New England is in the playoff mix come December.