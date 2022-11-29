NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three

Previous rank: No. 31





We are very much here for Sam Darnold Redemption Szn (sorry, never again). The former first-round pick has had an unfulfilling NFL career to date, but he can solidify his future, make some money and even keep the Panthers in the NFC South race with a strong close to the season. Darnold threw a touchdown pass and accounted for another score with an end-zone recovery of his own fumble (listen, the man's had a weird career) in a 23-10 win over the Broncos. The Panthers have seen all they've needed to see with Baker Mayfield, so this should be Darnold's gig for the balance of the year, with P.J. Walker waiting in the wings if needed. Let's see if Darnold can make the most of his opportunity.