Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2022 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research. NFL.com will not include any playoff-clinch scenarios involving ties, barring extremely special circumstances (such as the Week 18, 2021 Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers game).
AFC
N/A
NFC
Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) (vs. Tennessee (7-4), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:
- PHI win + WAS loss + SEA loss + SF loss
Minnesota Vikings (9-2) (vs. New York Jets (7-4), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Minnesota clinches NFC North title with:
- MIN win + DET loss