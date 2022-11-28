Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2022 NFL season

Around the NFL

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research. NFL.com will not include any playoff-clinch scenarios involving ties, barring extremely special circumstances (such as the Week 18, 2021 Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers game).

AFC

N/A

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) (vs. Tennessee (7-4), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PHI win + WAS loss + SEA loss + SF loss

Minnesota Vikings (9-2) (vs. New York Jets (7-4), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Minnesota clinches NFC North title with:

  1. MIN win + DET loss

news

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs expected to miss 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

Tristan Wirfs received moderately positive news about his health status Monday. The Buccaneers tackle is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury, but his knee is fine.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to play Week 13 vs. Chiefs

Benaglas wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return this week after missing the past four games due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says Trevor Lawrence 'was lights out' in comeback win over Ravens

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win over the Ravens, and coach Doug Pederson came away praising the former No. 1 overall pick.

news

Jalen Hurts: Breaking Michael Vick's Eagles QB rushing record 'means everything' to me

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts put up a record performance with his legs in Sunday night's 40-33 victory over the Packers. Hurts dashed for 157 yards on 17 carries and added 153 passing yards and two TDs through the air.

news

Tom Brady suffers first career loss when leading by seven points in final minute of fourth quarter

Tom Brady experienced another first in his illustrious 23-year NFL career on Sunday. Unfortunately, this time it was one he'd rather have avoided.

news

Brandon Staley on Chargers' two-point conversion for win over Cardinals: 'Smooth like chocolate milk'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley described the team's two-point conversion for the win over the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Raiders 'running out of superlatives' to describe RB Josh Jacobs' 303-yard day in OT win vs. Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had a 303-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers exits Sunday night loss early with ribs injury

Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in the third quarter and did not return.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Allen Robinson needs foot surgery, will miss rest of season

A disappointing first season in Los Angeles has come to an early conclusion for wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson will require season-ending foot surgery, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Sunday.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson, DT Mike Purcell downplay sideline exchange during loss to Panthers

Broncos DT Mike Purcell was seen yelling at QB Russell Wilson on the sideline during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, highlighting another disappointing chapter to what has been a lost season in Denver.

news

Jets' Robert Saleh on QB Mike White's performance in win over Bears: 'He made the easy look easy'

New York Jets quarterback Mike White put on a clinic in a 31-10 win over the Bears. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards, three touchdowns and a 149.3 passer rating, making a declarative statement that he should continue as the signal caller.

