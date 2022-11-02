Around the NFL

Washington D.C. police expected to announce arrest made in connection with Brian Robinson shooting

Published: Nov 02, 2022 at 01:32 PM Updated: Nov 02, 2022 at 01:48 PM
The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon, in which police are expected to announce an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

Robinson was shot twice on Aug. 28 as the victim in an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington D.C.

A 2022 third-round draft pick out of the University of Alabama, Robinson was fortunate as the two bullets went through his knee and missed all the major parts (ligaments, tendons, bone) and did not create massive damage.

Robinson underwent surgery following the shooting and began the 2022 regular-season on the team's reserve/non-football injury list until early October. He made his NFL debut on Oct. 9 against the Titans.

Robinson has rushed for 175 yards and one touchdown in four games.

