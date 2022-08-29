Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson in stable condition following shooting

Published: Aug 28, 2022 at 09:26 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot on Sunday as the victim in an attempted robbery or carjacking, the Washington, D.C., Police Department confirmed to NFL.com. He was transported to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

Police said they responded to a call to the 1000 block of H street NE in Washington, D.C., where officers found the shooting victim, who was identified as Robinson, with two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

"We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C," the Commanders said in a statement on Sunday. "He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."

Police said two suspects fled the scene, and they recovered a firearm a short distance away.

The Commanders selected Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Robinson impressed in two preseason games this month, totaling 14 carries for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Washington coach Ron Rivera tweeted Sunday night that he visited Robinson in the hospital, saying "I just got done visiting with Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all and will be back soon doing what he does best."

