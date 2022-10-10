Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson's return six weeks after being shot: 'We know he is ready to roll'

The Washington Commanders fell short of victory Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, but Brian Robinson's return to the lineup six weeks after being shot provided a personal win.
"That was one of those remarkable feelings," Robinson said after the loss, via ESPN. "I can't even really explain it."
Robinson was shot twice during an attempted robbery in late August. He underwent surgery and was placed on the non-football injury list to start the season.
Six weeks later, he led the Commanders with nine carries in his debut, a 21-17 loss to the Titans. Washington introduced Robinson last during pregame festivities.
"I feel good, man," he said. "It's just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but today everything finally came into the light. I'm just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved."
Robinson rushed nine times for 22 yards with a long of 6 yards despite playing just 16 snaps. Coach Ron Rivera clearly views the rookie as the Commanders' top back moving forward. Antonio Gibson had just three carries for six yards on 19 snaps Sunday.
After the rookie was able to get his feet wet Sunday after a remarkable turnaround, he could be in for a bigger chunk of reps morning forward.
"Now that part of it is over," Rivera said. "We know he is ready to roll."
How much Washington will let Robinson roll remains to be seen early in his return. The Commanders are on a short week, facing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.