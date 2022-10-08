Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson to play on Sunday vs. Titans

The heartwarming story of Brian Robinson Jr.'s recovery is only getting better.

The Commanders are activating the rookie running back for Sunday's game against the Titans, sources say. Despite just one week of practice after being designated to return from the non-football injury list, Robinson will play.

Washington has since announced Robinson's activation.

While he may eventually be the starter, Robinson will likely backup Antonio Gibson on Sunday. The plan is for about 20 snaps for Robinson.

It's all amazing, considering that on Aug. 28, Robinson was shot twice during an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C. The third-rounder was fortunate, with the bullets going through his lower body clean. The wounds healed last week, but he's been able to continue to workout through his rehab.

Coach Ron Rivera told reporters this week that if Robinson is ready, he'll go. No reservations. He was a little sore on Wednesday, but came back Thursday and responded nicely. Friday was another positive day.

"We're pretty fired up," Rivera said.

The team prepared the 23-year-old Robinson for this, doing several simulated series with the training staff to get them ready. It all worked. And while he won't likely start, Robinson, a between-the-tackles bruiser, will begin as a compliment to Gibson.

"And throw in J.D. McKissic into that mix and you've got a good group of backs that rotate through and you try to find matchups you can exploit," Rivera said.

In practice this week, despite only working off to the side the previous four weeks, Robinson impressed. While offensive coordinator Scott Turner said the decision would be made by the doctors, he hinted that the rookie's debut could come on Sunday.

"He looked great at practice," Turner told reporters. "He's not going to come in and just carry the ball 30 times. It's his first time ever playing in the NFL too. He's a rookie, so there's going to be a period of kind of getting him going. But I think we're all excited."

Everyone is excited about his personal story and incredible recovery, but Robinson the player should boost the Commanders offense.