Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson to return to practice a month after shooting

Brian Robinson is ready to return to the practice field.

Just over a month after sustaining gunshot wounds in a shooting in Washington, D.C., the Commanders rookie running back was designated to return to practice on Wednesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Washington was expected to activate Robinson off the reserve/non-football injury list this week after his mandatory four-week stint.

Washington has 21 days to officially activate the 23-year-old and move him to the active roster.

Robinson suffered two gunshot wounds to his right leg as the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in late August. The bullets went through his knee, but did not create massive damage and missed his ligaments, tendons and bones. The wounds have since healed, Rapoport added.

Washington kept Robinson in its initial 53-man roster and moved him to the non-football injury list, signaling he could potentially return earlier than expected.

The third-round rookie out of Alabama has been around the team in recent weeks and did a simulated series last week with Washington's strength and conditioning staff, earning positive reviews, per Rapoport.

Washington coach Ron Rivera sounded confident earlier this week that Robinson could make his NFL debut this week against the Tennessee Titans.