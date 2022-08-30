Commanders keep rookie RB Brian Robinson on initial 53-man roster 

The Washington Commanders kept running back Brian Robinson on the initial 53-man roster to leave their options open with the running back.

Robinson was shot twice during an attempted robbery or carjacking on Sunday. The back was released from the hospital on Monday.

Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that the decision to keep the rookie on the initial roster was to "give us a little bit of time" to determine their next course of action, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The great news for Robinson is that he didn't go on season-ending IR. By keeping the rookie on the opening roster, the team is leaving open the possibility he could return before Week 4.

Robinson is being examined by team doctors Tuesday. Depending on the results, the club will then decide its next move, which could include placing the back on the NFI list.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on NFL NOW that the bullet that hit his knee apparently missed all the major parts (ligaments, tendons, bone) and did not create massive damage.