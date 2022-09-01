Commanders placing RB Brian Robinson on reserve/non-football injury list

The Washington Commanders kept running back Brian Robinson on the initial 53-man roster to leave their options open. Now the team has made a decision.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Commanders are placing Robinson on the team's reserve/non-football injury list, per sources informed of the plans.

The decision will keep Robinson off the field until at least Week 5.

Robinson was shot in the glute and leg during an attempted robbery or carjacking on Sunday in Washington, D.C. He underwent successful surgery on Sunday, was released from the hospital Monday, and examined by club doctors Tuesday.

Placing the rookie on the NFI list allows him to rehab without any pressure to get back sooner.