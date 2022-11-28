Around the NFL

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs expected to miss 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tristan Wirfs received moderately positive news about his health status Monday.

The Buccaneers tackle is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury, but his knee is fine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Wirfs suffered the ankle injury during overtime of Tampa Bay's Week 12 loss to Cleveland and was immediately carted off the field, causing plenty of concern regarding his outlook for the remainder of the 2022 season. Because of the initial appearance of the injury, FOX declined to show a replay of it, leaving most to expect bad news.

Instead, Wirfs has something to look forward to beyond the holidays. A 3-4 week timeframe means the Buccaneers will have to find an answer at right tackle for the next month (likely Josh Wells) for what is already a banged-up offensive line, but it's better than losing Wirfs for the remainder of the season.

Tampa Bay has already been through enough up front, losing two interior linemen to free agency (Alex Cappa) and retirement (Ali Marpet) before the start of the season, then watching center Ryan Jensen go down with a knee injury during training camp. Guard Aaron Stinnie soon followed with his own injury in preseason, forcing the Buccaneers to quickly find replacements for more than just a few weeks.

Second-year center Robert Hainsey has improved as the season has progressed, and Luke Goedeke has stepped in at guard in place of Stinnie. On Sunday, Nick Leverett replaced Goedeke, who was ruled out prior to the game due to injury.

All of this is to say the Buccaneers have been through enough up front already. They're finally catching a minor break with Monday's news on Wirfs.

Related Content

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to play Week 13 vs. Chiefs

Benaglas wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return this week after missing the past four games due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says Trevor Lawrence 'was lights out' in comeback win over Ravens

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win over the Ravens, and coach Doug Pederson came away praising the former No. 1 overall pick.

news

Jalen Hurts: Breaking Michael Vick's Eagles QB rushing record 'means everything' to me

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts put up a record performance with his legs in Sunday night's 40-33 victory over the Packers. Hurts dashed for 157 yards on 17 carries and added 153 passing yards and two TDs through the air.

news

Tom Brady suffers first career loss when leading by seven points in final minute of fourth quarter

Tom Brady experienced another first in his illustrious 23-year NFL career on Sunday. Unfortunately, this time it was one he'd rather have avoided.

news

Brandon Staley on Chargers' two-point conversion for win over Cardinals: 'Smooth like chocolate milk'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley described the team's two-point conversion for the win over the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Raiders 'running out of superlatives' to describe RB Josh Jacobs' 303-yard day in OT win vs. Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had a 303-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers exits Sunday night loss early with ribs injury

Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in the third quarter and did not return.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Allen Robinson needs foot surgery, will miss rest of season

A disappointing first season in Los Angeles has come to an early conclusion for wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson will require season-ending foot surgery, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Sunday.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson, DT Mike Purcell downplay sideline exchange during loss to Panthers

Broncos DT Mike Purcell was seen yelling at QB Russell Wilson on the sideline during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, highlighting another disappointing chapter to what has been a lost season in Denver.

news

Jets' Robert Saleh on QB Mike White's performance in win over Bears: 'He made the easy look easy'

New York Jets quarterback Mike White put on a clinic in a 31-10 win over the Bears. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards, three touchdowns and a 149.3 passer rating, making a declarative statement that he should continue as the signal caller.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE