Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen feared to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury at Thursday's training camp practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.
The Pro Bowl center was carted off the practice field on Thursday with the knee injury.
Tampa Bay's options to replace Jensen include second-year offensive lineman Robert Hainsey and external candidates such as JC Tretter, Matt Paradis and Billy Price, Rapoport added.
Around The NFL will have more on Jensen's status shortly.