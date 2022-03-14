Buccaneers re-signing center Ryan Jensen to 3-year, $39M deal

The Tom Brady effect is already in full effect, it would seem.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing center Ryan Jensen to a three-year, $39 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported late Sunday night per Jensen's agent. Jensen will earn $23 million guaranteed upon signing, Rapoport added.
News of Jensen re-signing with the Bucs came a day before free agency and hours after Brady announced his unretirement. It's hardly a coincidence based on Jensen's social media response.
Jensen is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and has never missed a start in four seasons with the Buccaneers.
The 30-year-old began his career with four seasons in Baltimore, but has emerged as one of the top centers in the game during his stay in Tampa Bay.
Going forward into free agency, it will be interesting to see if the Brady effect persuades more Bucs -- such as Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette -- to rejoin the squad.
It was a huge day for the Buccaneers, and a pretty big night, as well.