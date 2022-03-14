Buccaneers re-signing center Ryan Jensen to 3-year, $39M deal

Jensen is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and has never missed a start in four seasons with the Buccaneers.

The 30-year-old began his career with four seasons in Baltimore, but has emerged as one of the top centers in the game during his stay in Tampa Bay.

Going forward into free agency, it will be interesting to see if the Brady effect persuades more Bucs -- such as ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ -- to rejoin the squad.