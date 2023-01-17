NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Chiefs' AFC rivals tested; Giants rise to occasion; Chargers flop

Previous rank: No. 7





"I've been playing football for 21 years, and I ain't never felt like this." Those were the words of Chargers safety Derwin James after the unthinkable happened. The Bolts built up a 27-0 lead in the first half of their wild-card matchup against the Jaguars, only to watch it all disappear in a 31-30 loss that will stick with the organization forever -- "Chargers gonna Charger" at the most excruciating level. There's plenty of blame to go around for a meltdown of this nature, the biggest blown lead in team history, and the question becomes: How does team leadership react? Head coach Brandon Staley figures to be on the hot seat; offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi can't be too comfortable himself. A loss of this magnitude almost always comes with unpleasant consequences for the parties involved.





EDITOR'S UPDATE: The Chargers have fired Lombardi, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. Pelissero also reported they have fired quarterback coach Shane Day.