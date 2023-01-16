Justin Herbert, Chargers players support Brandon Staley despite epic playoff collapse

"I really do trust these coaches. He's a fresh head coach in this league. To expect he's going to know everything right away is kind of silly," Bosa said. "I think we need to just keep building. It doesn't happen overnight."

Staley is just six seasons removed from being a defensive coordinator at James Madison University before he leaped to the pros. After three seasons as an NFL outside linebackers coach, Staley spent a single season as the Rams' defensive coordinator before getting the Chargers' top job.

The tenderfoot nature of Staley's NFL career could play in his favor, with Chargers owner Dean Spanos electing to stay the course after back-to-back winning seasons.

"I feel like what we built here and what we've continued to build every day, it's something special," safety Derwin James said. "And that first half definitely showed that."

The first half showed the potential, but the second half was the burnt Two-Face side of the coin. L.A. was a disaster. The offense couldn't sustain drives. The defense wilted, allowing the Jags to score on each of their final five possessions. And Staley froze in a big spot.

It was the most Chargering moment in Chargers history.

"It seems like when things are going too well, and one bad play happens, you kind of get that collective sense, like, 'Oh gosh, what's happening?' I think I have it ingrained in my head a little bit because it's happened a million times," Bosa said.