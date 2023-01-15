Around the NFL

Chargers blow 27-point lead in historic postseason loss to Jaguars: 'The toughest way that you can lose'

Published: Jan 15, 2023 at 09:36 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Up 27-0 late in the first half of their wild-card clash with the Jaguars, the Chargers looked to be cruising toward an assured playoff victory and their first Divisional Round appearance in four years.

Two hours and a methodical, historic and eventually inevitable Jacksonville comeback later, Los Angeles was heading home instead.

"I'm hurting for everybody in that locker room," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after their 31-30 defeat in Duval. "It's a special group of guys. This is the toughest way that you can lose in the playoffs."

Related Links

Tough is an understatement. Los Angeles' 27-point blown lead was the largest in franchise history. The Chargers became the first team Saturday night to lose a playoff game with a turnover differential of +5 or better. Jacksonville's comeback was the third-largest in NFL postseason history, trailing only Andrew Luck's Colts defeating the Chiefs nine years ago (-28) and Frank Reich's Bills ousting the Oilers 30 years prior (-32).

The magnitude of the Chargers' missed opportunity was not lost on L.A.'s locker room.

"We choked," edge rusher Kyle Van Noy said in the locker room, per The Athletic.

"It's embarrassing," said defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said, per ESPN. "It feels really bad, and it just sucks."

Added quarterback Justin Herbert, whose first postseason start ended in unforgettable fashion: "Obviously a tough go for us."

Where and how it all went wrong for the Chargers will be parsed throughout the offseason. Los Angeles jumped out to its 27-0 advantage thanks to five Jaguars turnovers, including four Trevor Lawrence interceptions, three of which were corralled by second-year star Asante Samuel Jr.. The Chargers benefited from outstanding field position en route to picking up points on five on their first seven drives; three marches started inside the Jags' red zone, and none began behind L.A.'s 32-yard line.

But the Chargers had only four offensive drives in the second half, their final two ending in a missed field goal from 40 yards out and a three-and-out setting up Jacksonville's revival. The close plays that went L.A.'s way defensively in the first half went Jacksonville's in the second. The Chargers didn't get a single stop on the Jags' four second-half marches and aided Jacksonville's comeback by committing boneheaded penalties at the wrong time.

Joey Bosa's three fouls (two of them unsportsmanlike conduct penalties) were particularly harmful. His offsides flag preceding a sack of Lawrence in the third quarter extended the Jags' first scoring drive of the second half, and his second unsportsmanlike foul on Jacksonville's final TD inspired Doug Pederson to go for two from the 1-yard line, a successful attempt that turned Riley Patterson's last-second field goal on the Jags' ensuing drive into a game-winner.

"I think he was frustrated," Staley said of Bosa. "I think he felt like there were a bunch of things that kind of accumulated throughout the game and tried to talk through it with the officials. But we can't lose our composure like that. We need to make sure that we stay on the high side of things and we can't hurt the team that way."

Bosa and Los Angeles were playing hurt this entire season. The pass rusher only came back from a significant groin injury two weeks ago; the Chargers were without star tackle Rashawn Slater for most of the campaign and lost his fill-in, rookie Jamaree Salyer, midway through Saturday's game; and starting receiver Mike Williams was sidelined by a back fracture suffered in Week 18's meaningless loss to Denver. Which is all to say: That the Chargers were in the postseason and in a position to throttle a division winner on the road after the 2022 season they had battled through was impressive in itself.

But that they were that close to advancing despite all the obstacles and then lost in the fashion they did, surrendering a 20-point halftime lead despite a +5 TO differential, makes Saturday's loss all the more devastating. For a franchise well-versed in heartbreaking defeats, Staley and the Chargers experienced a new low in Jacksonville, one they hope they can recover from next year.

"We're going to learn a lot from this," Staley concluded, "and unfortunately, this is the tough side of things.

"Our season's over."

Related Content

news

Jacksonville gets wild-card win over Los Angeles behind gutsy fourth-quarter play calls

With a 36-yard field goal from kicker Riley Patterson as time expired, the Jaguars completed a 27-point comeback to beat the Chargers, 31-30, on Super Wild Card Weekend, despite looking almost completely out of the game by the second quarter.

news

Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 season.

news

49ers' George Kittle on Seahawks twisting Deebo Samuel's leg: 'Why would you wanna piss off Deebo'

The San Francisco 49ers were playing a tight wild-card game against the Seahawks when Seattle defensive back Johnathan Abram twisted wide receiver Deebo Samuel's leg after a 21-yard play, igniting a fire in a Niners squad that then scored 25 unanswered.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his future: 'I want to finish my career in Seattle'

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 32, told reporters following his wild-card loss that he wants to finish his career in Seattle.

news

49ers' Fred Warner on Brock Purdy's playoff debut: 'He's the reason we have a chance at the whole thing'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy saved his best statistical game for his most important test yet, overcoming shaky beginnings to go 18-of-30 passing for 332 yards and three TDs, plus another score on the ground in San Francisco's 41-23 win over the Seahawks.

news

49ers defeat Seahawks, advance to NFC Divisional Round for second straight season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

news

Damar Hamlin visits Bills facility for first time since being discharged from hospital

Damar Hamlin, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital more than a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, made an appearance at the Bills facility on Saturday.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday inactives for 2022 NFL season

The official inactives for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith expected to return in 2023

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to bring back QB Geno Smith in 2023 by way of a new contract or the franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned valuing stability in his decision to bring head coach Dennis Allen back for the 2023 season. He's also intent on receiving appropriate value in any trade the team might make involving Sean Payton.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE