NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league

Previous rank: No. 1





Josh Allen comes out of the Week 7 bye as a strong contender -- and perhaps the early favorite -- in the NFL MVP race. Allen was once again locked in during last Sunday's massive conference showdown with the Chiefs at Arrowhead, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-20 win. He was the only QB to have three games with 300 yards and at least three passing scores in the season's first six weeks. As he has been the case for most of the season, Allen was largely unstoppable when attacking defenses downfield: According to Next Gen Stats, Allen went 9-for-10 with 204 yards, three scores and a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on throws of at least 15 air yards against Kansas City. Dominance against elite competition is the stuff of MVPs.