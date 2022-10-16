Around the NFL

Patriots HC Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second on all-time wins list

Published: Oct 16, 2022 at 06:19 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Bill Belichick has reached another milestone in his storied career, and he did so against the team that gave him his start as a head coach.

With the Patriots' dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list (regular and postseason). Belichick and Halas are tied at 324. Only Don Shula remains in front of Belichick with 347 wins.

"You can't win games in this league without good players," Belichick said Sunday when asked about the accomplishment in his postgame news conference. "So I'm very fortunate to have coached a lot of great players and had a lot of great coaches on my staffs through the years. A lot of those guys have gone on to have tremendous careers. And the players, obviously, many of them are Patriots Hall of Fame, NFL Hall of Fame or gonna be. It's really -- winning games in this league is about players, and I've been very fortunate to have a lot of them. Had them at New York. Had them at Cleveland. Had them here."

It's a natural reaction for Belichick to defer to his players, and he's coached his share of future and current Hall of Famers, but that humility can't disguise the genius behind Belichick's near-unprecedented run of success.

In 27 years as a head coach, Belichick has 20 seasons with double-digits victories, and his 31 postseason wins on the way to six Super Bowl victories already ranks first in league history.

As for the game that moved Belichick into a tie for second place all-time, it was a quintessential Belichick victory.

The New England defense harried and harassed an outmatched Browns offense, causing four turnovers, three punts and stopping Cleveland twice on fourth down. As Belichick defenses are wont to do, the unit targeted Cleveland's strength -- its run game -- and snuffed it out. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for only 68 yards on the ground.

The storyline on offense is one Pats fans will also recognize. Much like how he began his winning ways with Tom Brady in New England, Belichick beat the Browns using a later-round pick filling in at quarterback -- subbing in admirably for the injured, established starter. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe went 24 for 34 for 309 yards and two touchdowns to help earn his coach the milestone.

Another interesting wrinkle? Belichick's first opportunity to move into sole possession of second place will come against the club Halas is synonymous with. The Patriots square off against the Bears in Week 7 on Monday Night Football.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett exits win over Buccaneers with concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

news

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson exits loss to Vikings with thumb injury

Miami Dolphins rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-16 loss to Minnesota and did not return.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) inactive versus Falcons

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa is officially inactive for the 49ers' game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been dealing with a strained groin.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns

The Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round QB for a third consecutive game. Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.

news

Injury roundup: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not expected to play vs. Eagles on 'SNF'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to play in the Sunday Night Football showdown versus the Philadelphia Eagles tonight, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play vs. Broncos, 'trusting the process' in recovery

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is officially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report, but the five-time Pro Bowler told NFL Network's Bridget Condon Saturday that he does not believe he will play.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and is slated to start Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE