NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Giants, Jets fly up the board; Buccaneers, Packers fall to new lows

Previous rank: No. 7





The Vikings aren't anybody's idea of a juggernaut, but five wins in six games -- picked off only by the undefeated Eagles -- tells the story of a team that knows how to close. They did it again on Sunday in Miami, forcing a huge turnover as the Dolphins were marching toward the go-ahead score; then Dalvin Cook found a crease for the long touchdown run to ice the game. "It's very much the inverse of 2021," said Kirk Cousins, invoking the salty ghosts of the Mike Zimmer era. "I would walk off of the field after a loss and say: 'Man, we're playing so well. We're playing so well!' Somehow, some way, we lost. This year, it's, 'Gosh, we can play better.' But we win. I'll take this any day."