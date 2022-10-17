Commanders QB Carson Wentz (finger) facing 4-6 week recovery, could be placed on IR

The Washington Commanders will be without quarterback Carson Wentz for the next month or so due to a fractured ring finger.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly 4-6 weeks and injured reserve is a consideration, per sources informed of the situation.

Wentz is set to undergo surgery on Monday after visiting with a hand specialist in Los Angeles, according to Rapoport.

The QB fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during Thursday night's 12-7 victory in Chicago. Wentz went 12-of-22 passing for 99 yards and a 66.3 passer rating in the win.

Through six weeks, Wentz has thrown for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions on a 62.1 completion percentage while taking a league-high 23 sacks.

The Commanders currently have Taylor Heinicke as their backup. Heinicke started 15 games in 2021, throwing for 3,419 yards with 20 TDs and 15 INTs. Washington could eventually give fifth-round pick Sam Howell, a preseason darling, some run in what is shaping up as a lost season in DC.