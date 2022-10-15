Around the NFL

Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered fractured ring finger in 'TNF' win vs. Bears

Published: Oct 15, 2022 at 10:09 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's tough week continues.

The Commanders QB suffered a fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand in the 12-7 win versus the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday, per sources.

After Washington's win on Thursday, Wentz told reporters that his hand was feeling a little sore.

"It's a little sore," Wentz said of his right hand. "I think I'll be alright. ... The chilly conditions didn't necessarily help the jammed fingers. It was all right."

Wentz is now headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist, and his availability moving forward is up in the air, Rapoport added.

The news follows Wentz's gutsy performance after throwing just 99 passing yards on Thursday. He completed 12 of 22 passes with no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 66.3 passer rating. In the first half, he appeared to have banged up his hand when he hit it against defensive lineman Justin Jones' hand.

Prior to Thursday's game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Wentz also was dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder.

The seven-year quarterback has thrown for 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first season in Washington.

Now, the Commanders will have to look at backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell to fill in if needed in Week 7 against the Packers.

