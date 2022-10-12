Around the NFL

Dak Prescott to begin throwing, but Cowboys planning to start Cooper Rush vs. Eagles

Published: Oct 12, 2022 at 01:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Dak Prescott is moving closer to returning to action for the Cowboys. Expecting him to take the field against the rival Eagles, however, sounds unrealistic at this poin t in the week.

Dallas is preparing for Cooper Rush to once again man the starting quarterback role against the Eagles in Week 6, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday.

Prescott is spending Wednesday's practice with the Cowboys' rehab group and will participate in some light throwing at the end of the session, according to McCarthy, marking Prescott's first round of passes to receivers since suffering his thumb injury in Week 1. McCarthy couldn't say for certain, but believed Prescott would do so without wearing a splint that has supported his repaired thumb.

These signs are positive, but hoping for a Prescott return this weekend is premature, per McCarthy.

"I think we're still in the medical rehab phase," McCarthy said. "Once he (Prescott) clears this phase and he's fully activated, I think that's when we have our conversation."

Rush has performed admirably in place of Prescott, completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 775 yards, four touchdowns and a 97.1 passer rating. Dallas is undefeated with Rush as its starting QB, avoiding the downward slide most everyone expected from them the moment Prescott was injured.

A big reason for Dallas' success without Prescott has been its defense. The Cowboys have allowed just 14.4 points per game in their first five games, the team's lowest mark through the first five weeks since 1994. Micah Parsons has led the way, but it's been about more than just the second-year linebacker, with fellow defenders Demarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Dorance Armstrong and a secondary led by Trevon Diggs coming together to become a stifling defense.

Both Parsons and Lawrence were expected to be limited in practice Wednesday after sustaining injuries in Dallas' Week 5 win over Los Angeles, but neither seem too concerning. They're crucial parts of the defense, which will be tasked with stopping the No. 2 offense in the NFL this weekend in Philadelphia.

Related Content

news

Kickoff for Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday will be moved back if Mariners force Game 4 in ALDS vs. Astros

The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday would move from its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. ET start to 5:30 p.m. ET if the Mariners force a Game 4 in Seattle in the American League Divisional Series.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault after postgame shove

Raiders receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault in Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court on Wednesday, two days after he shoved a credentialed worker to the ground following the Raiders' loss to the  Chiefs.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dalvin Cook on brother James Cook's touchdown in Bills' win: 'That's the first of many'

Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first career touchdown in a blowout victory over the Steelers. His brother, Dalvin, said he always keeps tabs on his younger sibling, even when they play at the same time, as they did in Week 5.

news

Bills' Josh Allen, Saints' Taysom Hill highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New Orleans Saints playmaker Taysom Hill delivered four-touchdown performances that highlighted the Players of the Week.

news

Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'

Atlanta Flacons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett declined to speak Sunday on a roughing-the-passer penalty called on him following a loss to the Buccaneers. On Tuesday, he said he tackled Tom Brady correctly and shouldn't have been punished.

news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' woeful play: 'When it's that bad across the board, it starts with me'

Sunday's 35-point blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills marked the Pittsburgh Steelers' worst defeat since Week 1, 1989 (51-0 to Cleveland). Head coach Mike Tomlin placed the blame on himself for the calamitous outing.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera apologized on Tuesday for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE