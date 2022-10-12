Dak Prescott to begin throwing, but Cowboys planning to start Cooper Rush vs. Eagles

Dak Prescott is moving closer to returning to action for the Cowboys. Expecting him to take the field against the rival Eagles, however, sounds unrealistic at this poin t in the week.

Dallas is preparing for Cooper Rush to once again man the starting quarterback role against the Eagles in Week 6, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday.

Prescott is spending Wednesday's practice with the Cowboys' rehab group and will participate in some light throwing at the end of the session, according to McCarthy, marking Prescott's first round of passes to receivers since suffering his thumb injury in Week 1. McCarthy couldn't say for certain, but believed Prescott would do so without wearing a splint that has supported his repaired thumb.

These signs are positive, but hoping for a Prescott return this weekend is premature, per McCarthy.

"I think we're still in the medical rehab phase," McCarthy said. "Once he (Prescott) clears this phase and he's fully activated, I think that's when we have our conversation."

Rush has performed admirably in place of Prescott, completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 775 yards, four touchdowns and a 97.1 passer rating. Dallas is undefeated with Rush as its starting QB, avoiding the downward slide most everyone expected from them the moment Prescott was injured.

A big reason for Dallas' success without Prescott has been its defense. The Cowboys have allowed just 14.4 points per game in their first five games, the team's lowest mark through the first five weeks since 1994. Micah Parsons has led the way, but it's been about more than just the second-year linebacker, with fellow defenders Demarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Dorance Armstrong and a secondary led by Trevon Diggs coming together to become a stifling defense.