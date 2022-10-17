NFL stats and records, Week 6: Giants lead league with five comeback wins this season

1) New York makes another GIANT comeback late

The 5-1…yes, 5-1…Giants have trailed in each of their six games this season, with their five comeback wins leading the league in 2022. It's the seventh time in the Super Bowl era the Giants have won at least five of their first six games, including the 1986 and 1990 seasons that ended in Super Bowl XXI and XXV victories.

The Giants trailed 20-10 in the 4th quarter before scoring 14 unanswered points to beat the Ravens in Week 6. Three of the Giants' five wins have come in games they trailed by 10 or more points in, tied for the most in a single season in team history. The other seasons the Giants made three such comebacks each hold some sentiment. In 2016, the Giants made their last playoff appearance. In 2007 and 2011, the Giants hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with Super Bowl XLII and XLVI wins over Tom Brady and the Patriots.